Mountain Jam Mount Beauty 2026 is on this weekend and will deliver free, fun filled live music created by musicians for musicians and anyone who would like to be the audience.

Organiser Glenn Wilson said the three day event from this Friday to Sunday, 20-22 November, is a celebration of music ‘jams’, encouraging musicians to get together and play and sing some tunes, sharing their love of music making.

"We're expecting 50 or more people with a variety of instruments and skill levels from ‘keen beginner’ to ‘very accomplished’ will mingle, find their tribe and hopefully stay in time and on key," he said.

"It’s an event that suits and encourages players of all instruments and all levels of proficiency to jam – all weekend long."

Five venues/locations will be used to host the various sessions over the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It will kick off Friday late afternoon with jam sessions outside Swiss & Chips and Lilli Pilli Cafe and move to Mountain Monk Brewery in Mount Beauty on Saturday with a solid program including ‘big band jamming’ with a full PA setup, beginners jams, acoustic jams, open mic sessions and a performers concert session.

Sunday will see an outdoor brekky jam session at the Mount Beauty Mountain Bike Park with more jamming and mic sessions at the brewery.

"There will also be short workshops on all things music," Mr Wilson said.

"This will be a super entertaining weekend of free music, a lot of laughs, some memorable performances in a beautiful part of the country."

For more information you can follow the Facebook page called Mountain Jam Mount Beauty.