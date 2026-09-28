Mt Buffalo Chalet café opening delayed until 'early October'

The long awaited re-opening on Mt Buffalo Chalet's café, scheduled for last week, has unfortunately been delayed until early October. Belgravia Outdoor Education, which has a 40-year-lease of the chalet and has spent the past year renovating the cafe, together with accommodation within the Grand Old Dame, posted on Facebook last Wednesday that "despite everyone’s best efforts" the planned opening had to be unfortunately postponed. There has been no update beyond an opening in "early October". Those that did venture to the chalet, hoping to enjoy its ambience after a near 20 year hiatus of public closure, consoled themselves with a treat from the on-site coffee van. In their Facebook post chalet management said its timeline has been impacted by "complexities associated with working in a unique heritage location, contractor availability and scheduling constraints, and additional compliance and regulatory requirements necessary to ensure we deliver a safe, high-quality visitor experience. "While this delay is disappointing for us, it is matched only by our excitement to welcome guests through the doors. "Please know that every decision being made is guided by our commitment to doing things properly, protecting this remarkable historic building, and ensuring the café opens to the standard that Mount Buffalo deserves."