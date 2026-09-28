Mt Beauty expat releases new children's book

Former Mount Beauty resident Laura Roso has just released her latest children's picture book, Jumbled up Jimmy. Laura spent her childhood in Mount Beauty, attending both Mount Beauty Primary School and Mount Beauty Secondary College from 1980 to 1992, and now lives in Melbourne and works as a teacher, but regularly visits family in the North East, with both her parents having migrated to Australia from Italy and lived in Myrtleford, with her father working for the SEC in Mt Beauty. Her new book, illustrated by Daniela Frongia and published by Aurora House, follows on from her debut middle-grade novel, Race Against Ace, and marks a new chapter in her journey as a children’s author. "Jumbled up Jimmy is a fun and heartwarming story celebrating acceptance, belonging and embracing what makes us unique...as a teacher, these are messages I am passionate about sharing with children," Laura said. "It is a playful and warmly humorous picture book about a child who experiences everyday life in his own wonderfully unconventional way. "Jimmy is all jumbled up! He wears his watch on his ankle, his socks on his hands, and his school uniform backwards!," she explained. "Jimmy's reactions to everyday situations aren't quite the same as everyone else's, but that's what makes him special. "This lively and humorous story celebrates friendship, acceptance, and the joy of being yourself." Publisher Aurora House said the book opens the door to an important conversation about difference, inclusion, empathy and individuality, while keeping the message fun and accessible for young readers. "Rather than suggesting children who behave or think differently need to change, Laura celebrates Jimmy’s unique way of experiencing the world," they said. "The book gives parents, educators, and children a natural starting point for conversations about acceptance, friendship, kindness, and looking beyond assumptions. "Its humour and relatable situations make these bigger ideas easy for children to understand, while giving adults an opportunity to reflect on how we respond to children who don't always fit conventional expectations." Jumbled Up Jimmy retails for $24.95 and is also available online as an ebook - for more details email laura.roso.raa@gmail.com or visit the website lauraroso.com