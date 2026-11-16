Bright echoed with the sounds of banjos, fiddles, and three-part harmonies over the weekend as the 2026 Mountaingrass Festival wrapped up a triumphant three-day run from November 13 to 15. Presented by the Australasian Bluegrass and Old Time Music Association (ABOTMA), Australasia’s premier bluegrass and old-time music gathering drew sold-out crowds and packed local venues across town, including the Bright Community Centre, Bright Senior Citizens Centre, and the Old Courthouse Theatre. "We are planning the same for November 12-14 next year," enthused festival committee member Suzanne Diprose. "I think this was our best festival yet, with the most number of people...everything went smoothly." The 2026 program brought an impressive roster of international talent to the Alpine Shire alongside Australia’s finest acoustic acts. Overseas headliners included Canadian mandolin master John Reischman and the Jaybirds, American duo Ashlee Watkins and Andrew Small and also Midnight Run band, Scotland’s Rain of Animals, and New Zealand chart-toppers You, Me, Everybody. "Their performances resonated deeply with local audiences and visiting fans alike, reinforcing Mountaingrass and Bright’s reputation as a premier destination for world-class acoustic roots music," Ms Diprose said. The event included a massive program of performances, constant music jamming in a range of spots (anywhere with seats), workshops for a variety on instruments and musical skills and a walk-up stage for impromptu outdoor performances. "There were many highlights of the weekend including more concerts at the Bright Courthouse - with a specially curated Women’s Old Appalachian Music Concert that showcased a stellar lineup of festival artists to honour the rich musical heritage of the Southern Appalachian region," Ms Diprose said. "Original songwriting also took centre stage with the third Annual ABOTMA Songwriting Competition designed to showcase contemporary storytelling rooted in traditional acoustic styles." Looking to the future of the genre, the festival shone a bright spotlight on the next generation of bluegrass players. Adelaide fiddle player Lucy Kammermann - recipient of the 2026 ABOTMA Young Performer of the Year Grant - took to the stage alongside progressive string trio Oh Gibson, demonstrating how young Australian musicians are blending traditional roots with bold, modern influences. Multi-generational bands like Tasmania’s The Rusticators further highlighted the passing of the musical torch from seasoned players to emerging talent. Beyond the main stages, the true spirit of Mountaingrass thrived in the connections forged between artists and attendees. From free Friday afternoon warm-up gigs at the Bright Brewery to open jam sessions, skill workshops, and walk-up blackboard stages, musicians of all levels shared tunes and stories throughout the weekend. Ms Diprose said with strong backing from the Alpine Shire Council and local businesses, the 2026 festival proved once again that bluegrass and old-time music have found a welcoming home in Bright.