Mount Beauty Writers Festival on Saturday

Avid readers will flock to Mt Beauty this Saturday for the award winning Mount Beauty Writers Festival, being held at Mount Beauty Community Centre from 9.30am to 3.30pm. Festival founder Fay Mason said there has been a lot of interest in this year's line-up of five authors, with strong ticket sales, but still room for more - available on the website (www.mountbeautywritersfestival.com), at Mt Beauty Hardware and drapery store, or at the door on the day. "This is our fifth festival and we're delighted to be providing another cultural event in the community, with an outstanding range of authors," she said. Thomas Woodroofe will be speaking about his book ‘Power, Passion and Planet', which is a hand book for all things related to power and the effects of climate change. Siobhan O'Brien will discuss her book ‘All the Golden Light', which is a fictionalised history story set around the NSW south coast, which one reviewer said is "as good as it gets on this era". Peter Coleman will talk about his book, ‘Sins of the Filthy Rich', while former ABC journalist Michael Brissenden will focus on his new book ’Dust’, which is a crime thriller set in the Australian outback. Author Saskia Beudel is sure to find an attentive audience, talking about her book 'Peaking’, which is about the challenge of riding in the Three Peaks Challenge cycling race held annually in the area. "This event offers a great opportunity to meet and listen to talented authors, buy some Christmas presents and also get the authors to sign their works," Ms Mason said. "We'll be awarding placegetters in our Young Writers competition and the the pop up bookshop this year is Edgar’s Bookshop in Wangaratta, who are are offering discount prices at the festival." Complimentary tea, coffee and cake will be available all day for those in attendance.