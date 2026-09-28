Mount Beauty Writers Festival is almost here

Tickets are still available for the award-winning Mount Beauty Writers Festival, this year being held at the new venue of Mount Beauty Community Centre, on Saturday October 10, from 9.30am. The change in venue is due to Mountain Monk Brewery undergoing renovations, but the brewery is still a major sponsor of the popular annual writers' festival. Festival founder Fay Mason said the line-up this year once again present a variety of authors, "with something for everyone". Thomas Woodroofe will be speaking about his book ‘Power, Passion and Planet', which is a hand book for all things related to power and the effects of climate change. Siobhan O'Brien will discuss her book ‘All the Golden Light', which is a fictionalised history story set around the NSW south coast, which one reviewer said is "as good as it gets on this era". Peter Coleman will talk about his book, ‘Sins of the Filthy Rich', while former ABC journalist Michael Brissenden will focus on his new book ’Dust’, which is a crime thriller set in the Australian outback. Author Saskia Beudel is sure to find an attentive audience, talking about her book 'Peaking’, which is about the challenge of riding in the Three Peaks Challenge cycling race held annually in the area. "This event offers a great opportunity to meet and listen to talented authors, buy some Christmas presents and also get the authors to sign their works," Ms Mason said. "The pop-up bookshop this year is Edgar’s Bookshop in Wangaratta, and Edgars are offering discount prices at the festival." Tickets for the festival are available at Mount Beauty Hardware and Drapery in Hollonds Street, as well as on the festival website: www.mountbeautywritersfestival.com Complimentary tea, coffee and cake will be available all day for those in attendance.