On the evening of Saturday 20 June in Porepunkah, local members of Victoria Police were alerted to a male suspect's suspicious activity.

Reports pointed towards this individual's alleged frequent loitering and breaking into vacant residences to sleep.

"We received information there was a transient person who had broken into a house," Sergeant Mat Kille from Mount Beauty Police said.

"Police patrolled and located the male who's from New South Wales, who then made admissions to breaking into the house and he was charged and bailed."

The man now faces charges of criminal damage, trespassing and as a result, has been issued a bail which restrictively prevents his presence within Alpine Shire.

The following day, Mount Beauty Police succeeded in apprehending a local male for a number of alleged driving offences.

"Police intercepted the alleged speeding, suspended driver, who attempted to evade police," Sgt Kille said.

"He was located and subsequently failed a roadside drug test.

"He's been summonsed to court for suspended driving, drug driving and a breach of intervention order."

Consequently, his vehicle has been impounded by the authorities for 30 days.

Sgt Kille urges drivers to remain vigilant on the roads during the school holidays, especially when they may be affected by snow or sleet over the coming months.

"Drive to the conditions and be prepared for [the] journey," he said.