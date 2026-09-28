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Mount Beauty Neighbourhood Centre seeing rise in requests for help

<p>VOTED IN: Mount Beauty Neighbourhood Centre\\'s board for the next 12 months comprises (from left, front row) treasurer Suzanne Pohlner, president Kitty Vigo, secretary Simone Roy; (back row) Barb Kiek, centre manager Trish Dixon, Janet Grealy, Roi Rigoni and (far back) vice president Eric Napier. </p>\\n
<p>VOTED IN: Mount Beauty Neighbourhood Centre\\'s board for the next 12 months comprises (from left, front row) treasurer Suzanne Pohlner, president Kitty Vigo, secretary Simone Roy; (back row) Barb Kiek, centre manager Trish Dixon, Janet Grealy, Roi Rigoni and (far back) vice president Eric Napier. </p>\\n

VOTED IN: Mount Beauty Neighbourhood Centre's board for the next 12 months comprises (from left, front row) treasurer Suzanne Pohlner, president Kitty Vigo, secretary Simone Roy; (back row) Barb Kiek, centre manager Trish Dixon, Janet Grealy, Roi Rigoni and (far back) vice president Eric Napier.

Kitty Vigo elected president at centre's AGM.
Fay Mason
September 28, 2026 • 02:00

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