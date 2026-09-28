Mount Beauty Neighbourhood Centre seeing rise in requests for help

The Mount Beauty Neighbourhood Centre held its annual general meeting on Friday 18 September. There was a good attendance with Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy participating in the meeting as guest speaker. An excellent comprehensive report on the activities for the past 12 months was given to each attendee. NHC board president Kitty Vigo delivered her report on the past year's activities, stating there had been many challenges with many community members experiencing stress from the increase in cost of living caused by the continuing war in Iran. "Rises in fuel costs has lead to increases in food prices, power costs, increased inflation, low or non- existent wage rises and job losses," she said. "Centre staff are experiencing an increase in requests for help from people struggling with dealing with Services Australia programs such as My Aged Care, pensions and NDIS. "Sadly, the stress of rising cost of living has lead to instances of family violence. "In spite of the increase in workload over the past six months caused by the cost of living crisis, our neighbourhood centre has continued to work on its wide range of other community social support programs including our social prescribing which provides valuable information and insights suggested by local community members for not only the centre, but also to other community support services.” In her report to the meeting, centre manger Trish Dixon said 2025/2026 had been a year of both challenges and growth. "Our community has faced increasing demands, shaped by government service requirements, rapid technological changes, climate impacts, and a range of social issues," she said. "In response, our staff and volunteers have shown outstanding commitment, ensuring vital services and programs continue to be delivered. "Their efforts, together with the support of our community, has enabled us to remain true to our mission of 'Community supporting Community'". The board of governance for 2026/2027 voted in are as follows: president Kitty Vigo, vice president Eric Napier, secretary Simone Roy, treasurer Suzanne Pohlner, and general committee members Janet Grealy, Barb Kiek and Roi Rigoni.