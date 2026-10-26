Mount Beauty Amateur Swimming Club welcomes swimmers for 2026/27 summer season

Mount Beauty Amateur Swimming Club (MBASC) is excited to welcome swimmers back for the 2026/27 summer with another season of swimming, fitness, friendships and competition ahead. Club treasurer Nathan Roberts said swimmers who want to improve technique, build confidence or enjoy being part of a local sporting community are most welcome to come and try a session to see if swim training suits them. "Adult swimmers are most welcome too," he said. "We pride ourselves on offering a supportive environment so please come down to see us or ask one of our friendly committee members for information." The club is holding dryland training sessions today (Wednesday 28 October) and Wednesday 4 November, from 4:30pm to 5:30pm at Les Peart Oval. Pool training begins the week commencing Monday 9 November, with regular Monday and Wednesday evening sessions being: Development Squad, 4pm–4:30pm; Early Squad (swimmers) 4:30pm–5:30pm; and Late Squad (advanced swimmers) 5:30pm–7pm. Friday morning group swimming is planned to begin in late November. Mr Roberts said an Information Night will be held on Wednesday 4 November at 4:30pm and new swimmers are always welcome. Memberships are open and for information and registration visit https://tinyurl.com/mtbasc. New club shed officially opened The club officially opened its new shed on 28 January this year. Driven by former president Jim Taylor, the project is a fantastic achievement for the club and its community. MBASC sincerely thanks everyone who contributed funding, materials, expertise and time: • Victorian government’s Tiny Towns Fund, through Regional Development Victoria, particularly Tania Bowman; • Alpine Shire Council, particularly Sascha Russell and Matt Zagorski; • Debutant ball committee, particularly Julie Tryhorn and Olivia Svarc; • AGL Hydro, particularly Simon Kelley, Stu McQuade, Belinda Young and Sian van Gastel; • Mountain Monk Brewery, particularly Stephanie Bellman; • Chubb Fire Systems, particularly Andrew Chalmers; • Belgravia Leisure, particularly Callum Bowring and Helen l’Hullier; • Ultimate Shed, particularly Rohan Ovens and Max Grimmond; • Altitude Electrical, particularly Ben Svarc; • All volunteers who helped shovel dirt, sweep, mow and tackle the many jobs involved. Mr Roberts said a special thank you goes to Jim’s family for their patience and support including helping dig holes in the rain and waiting in the car while measurements were taken. Get Active Kids Vouchers Mr Roberts said MBASC is a registered provider for the Victorian government’s Get Active Kids Voucher Program. "Eligible families may be able to receive reimbursement of up to $200 per eligible child towards membership costs," he said. People can contact the MBASC committee for eligibility information and assistance. Mr Roberts said the club looks forward to another exciting summer and welcomes local families to get involved.