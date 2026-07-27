B grade

The B grade team once again batted themselves to a win, with one big innings being the difference.

The Panthers got on the board in the top of the first with lead off Heath Anders getting to first base on a wild throw.

Randy Skippen did it again and was hit by pitch, bringing up Damon Barker who hit safely to score a run, with Randy scoring on Jarrod Smith’s sacrifice hit.

Wangaratta then evened up by scoring two runs, with shortstop Josh Harris throwing a runner out and second base Randy Skippen also throwing a runner out.

The second innings was Porepunkah’s big one, with Heath and Randy both receiving walks and Damon Barker with his second safe hit of the match scoring a run.

Panthers Jarrod Smith and Rory Clarke were also in the action both hitting beautifully to centre field for safe hits, while catcher Mason Anders having the hit of the day with a big hit over the left fielder’s head helping the Panthers score seven runs.

Porepunkah’s starting pitcher Paul Meddings was proving slippery with his ‘knuckle ball pace’, the righty striking out one batter in Wangaratta’s at bat, and providing plenty of flyballs and grounders with Wangaratta scoring only three runs.

The Panthers picked up two runs in the third dig with Heath Anders and Rory Clarke both receiving walks and both scoring on fielders’ errors.

Wangaratta scored one run with third base Jarrod Smith who was in the action all day throwing one runner out and Damon Barker making a nice catch at centre field.

In the fourth innings Panthers Dean Anders and Rian Banks both received walks with Rian scoring on a wild pitch and Dean scoring on Rory Clarke’s hit into right field.

The Panthers had a pitcher change to Rian Banks who shut the Wangaratta Rangers out, allowing only one run in the last two innings, striking out two batters and producing a double play with third base Jarrod Smith and first base Dean Anders involved in the play.

Final score: Porepunkah 15 def 11 Wangaratta.

Under 12s

The under 12s racked up another win to make it four in a row and hold down second spot on the ladder in a high-scoring match.

The first innings ended up being the crucial one with the Panthers hitting the scoreboard first scoring five runs, with Panthers Ryland McCormack, Byron Smith, Ollie Smith, Austin Scorsese and Jimmi Rocket Jagger all hitting safely and crossing the plate to score.

Taking the field, the Panthers only allowed the Rangers to score two runs, with pitcher Austin Scorsese throwing two runners out at first base and first baseman Ryland McCormack also making a solo out.

Porepunkah kept the runs flowing in the second innings, this time it was Sophie Giuliano, Casey Pronk and Archer Harris who hit safely and bought in another five runs.

Wangaratta also scored five runs in their at bat, with Panthers second baseman Ollie Smith fielding a nice grounder to make an out the highlight.

The third innings Porepunkah went big again scoring five runs, with brothers Archer and Rylan Harris hitting safely to bring the runs in.

Wangaratta then kept the match alive by also scoring five runs, with Panther Austin Scosese involved in a nice out at second base.

With Porepunkah leading 16-12 the team put the game to rest by scoring six runs – a Byron Smith single, alongside Sophie Giuliano and Casey Pronk putting hits on the board helped the runs score.

The Panthers ran out winners 22-18.

The young team has had fun and showing improvement every week, and coaches Josh Harris, Paul Meddings and Jarrod Smith have worked well together to help the juniors skills improve every week and this is showing.

Thanks also go to Panthers scorer Gemma McCormack who does a great job every week.

C grade

The third placed Porepunkah Panthers went up the against top of the ladder Wangaratta Rangers and it was a close match all day until the last dig.

The Panthers fired off two runs to start the match, with lead-off hitter Jarrod McCormack getting a walk, stealing his way to third base and reaching home on Victoria Schmidt’s perfect sacrifice hit.

Porepunkah’s Jason Brown stepped up and hit safely, also stealing second and third base then stealing home on a wild pitch.

Pete Alexander also hit safely to reach base.

The Panthers took the field, and pitcher Paige Anders went to work striking out the first batter.

Second base Victoria Schmidt threw a runner out and third base Jason Brown got the third out with a nice throw.

The second innings Porepunkah put another two runs on the board, this time first baseman Geordie McEwan was hit by pitch, stole his way around to third base and scored on a wild pitch.

Not to be outdone, Panther Ethan Edward received a walk and stole his way around to score in the same manner.

Wangaratta were restricted to one run in their at bat, with another strikeout to Paige Anders and another nice play by Victoria Schmidt at second base.

The third innings had Porepunkah score one run, with Paige Anders receiving a walk and scoring on a passed ball.

Wangaratta also scored one run, tying the match 5-5 going into the last innings.

Porepunkah’s Jarrod Smith gave the team the lead by hitting big, stealing his way to third base and crossing the plate on a sacrifice hit.

However, one run was not enough as the Rangers battled in seven runs to finish the match.

Andrew Smith was very good behind the plate taking the catcher duties.

Final score: Wangaratta 12 def 6 Panthers.

Under 15: BYE.

Next week is the under 17s state carnival in Wangaratta and all teams have a bye.

Porepunkah Panthers wish club members Rory Clarke and Wade Pronk all the best representing the North East Baseball Association.