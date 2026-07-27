On an afternoon where puffer jackets, beanies and long sleeve jumpers were the norm, Bright’s best footballers and netballers had differing results on the field and court respectively last Saturday against Moyhu at Pioneer Park.

Despite finals being out of the question with four wins and 12 losses to date, Bright’s A grade side would have fancied their chances to defeat the Hoppers at home, but were outplayed from the outset in their 24-40 defeat.

In a team missing playing coach and star player Ash Grimes, Moyhu got the jump in the first quarter to open a four-goal lead, but Bright responded in the second quarter and at 16-18, it was game on with a half to play.

A near-replica of the first saw Moyhu extend their lead and could not be contained in the cold, who ultimately cruised to a 16-goal win.

Jess Carnes was named as Bright’s best on a tough day for the goalers, along with Tash Healy and Heidi McKee.

With tough fixtures remaining against Tarrawingee and Whorouly before a bye in the final round, Bright will be looking to end their year on a positive note and continue their excellent form against finals-bound opponents - possessing a season percentage of more than 88 shows the team can climb the OKFNL ladder in 2027.

On the oval below, Bright made light work of fourth-placed Moyhu to continue their push for back-to-back senior premierships.

The Mountain Men, currently second on the OKFNL senior ladder after 16 rounds, restricted the visiting Hoppers to a single goal and kicked on to win by 97 points, 17.12 (114) to 1.11 (17).

With both teams missing key players across the field, it was an opportunity for each side to show what they’ve got left in their squads and Bright certainly excelled in this regard.

Wasteful in front of the big sticks, Moyhu had to wait until late in the third term to force the goal umpire to wave their flags after a David McDonald major, which followed nine consecutive behinds.

At the other end, Bright dominated possession and territory all day and managed to reach a triple-figure tally in a demoralising seven-goal final quarter.

Luke Quirk (six goals) continued his dominant form to take his season total to 63 from 15 games, while Riley Bacon, Tom Gray and swingman Harry Jamieson added two goals each to join a list of eight individual goalkickers.

Jack Larkin and Clay Cambridge-Dillon broke lines for fun to be amongst the Mountain Men’s best, and captain Sam Dalbosco may have added more league votes to his potentially sizeable tally in another outstanding performance in the midfield.

Bright will hold their final home game for the season against Tarrawingee in round 18 this Saturday.