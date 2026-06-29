A series of cold fronts are forecast to cross Victoria from Monday and continue through to Friday, which is likely to bring widespread moderate rainfall across the North East and central Victoria.

This rainfall is likely to result in minor to moderate flooding from Tuesday across the Flood Watch area, with isolated major flooding possible.

Renewed flooding is possible in the Kiewa River catchment, where a Flood Warning remains current.

Catchments in the Flood Watch area are relatively wet.

The situation is being closely monitored, and Flood Warnings will be issued as required.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Upper Murray and Mitta Mitta Rivers, Ovens and King rivers, Broken River, Broken Creek, Seven and Castle Creeks, Goulburn River Eildon to Seymour.

At 10am on Tuesday 30 June, the Alpine Shire was expected to record up to 70 millimetres of rain throughout the day, with a potential thunderstorm on Wednesday and further rainfall forecast for the rest of the week, clearing on Saturday, (according to the Bureau of Meteorology).

For the latest flood and weather warnings see www.bom.gov.au/weather-and-climate/warnings-and-alerts.

For the latest rainfall and river level information see www.bom.gov.au/australia/flood.