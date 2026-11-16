The Bright Make It, Bake It, Grow It Market is on this Saturday at Howitt Park from 8.30am to 12.30pm. The market will showcase the best of the region, with dozens of different stalls from local businesses selling a variety of fresh produce, food and drinks, craft, clothing, handmade items and more. With Christmas just around the corner, attendees are sure to discover their next big find, either as a gift for their loved ones or for themselves. The Mount Beauty and District Community Band’s Classical Music Concert is on this Saturday, starting at 7.30pm at the Mount Beauty Community Centre. Musical director Glenn Ramage, with conductors Abramo Peghini and Conrad Forrer and more than 30 musicians, will present a program of firm favourites, including The Rite of Spring, Symphony No. 9, Viva Verdi, the William Tell Overture, and Sinfonia. The concert is free entry.