Alpine Shire Libraries are once again hosting a fun program of school holiday activities, offering a mix of hands-on craft and live entertainment in Bright, Myrtleford and Mount Beauty.

The program features a variety of creative and engaging sessions designed for children of different ages and interests, including craft-based workshops such as beaded creations, stained glass animals, pet rocks and slow stitching.

Each library will host its own tailored lineup of sessions across the holiday period, giving families flexibility to participate in activities close to home.

Programs range from introductory craft sessions for younger children through to more detailed creative projects suited to older age groups.

A highlight of the school holiday program is a special live performance, 'Magic at the Library' with Duck Cameron the Conjuror.

The show combines comedy, magic and audience interaction, bringing a sense of wonder and excitement to library spaces.

All activities are designed to be inclusive, accessible and family-friendly, with a focus on creating welcoming spaces where children can learn, create and connect.

Bookings are essential for all sessions and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For bookings and further information, community members are encouraged to contact their local library.

Mount Beauty Library:

Tuesday 7 July: 10:30am - Beaded Snowflakes (Ages 5+)

Thursday 9 July: 10:30am - Beaded Animals (Ages 5+)

Thursday 2 July: 11am - Special Event – Magic at the Library with Duck Cameron the Conjurer (Ages 5-12)

For bookings, call Mount Beauty Library on: (03) 5754 4305

Bright Library:

Wednesday 1 July: 10:30am - Beaded Snowflakes (Ages 5+)

Wednesday 8 July: 10:30am - Stained Glass Animals (Ages 5+)

Thursday 9 July: 10:30am - Pet Rocks (Ages 5+)

Thursday 2 July: 1:30pm - Special Event – Magic at the Library with Duck Cameron the Conjurer (Ages 5-12)

For bookings, call Bright Library on: (03) 5755 1540

Myrtleford Library:

Thursday 2 July: 10.30am - Crafty Creations (Ages 5+)

Thursday 9 July: 10.30am - Crafty Creations (Ages 5+)

Friday 10 July: 10:30am - Slow Stitching (Ages 6+)

Friday 3 July: 11am - Special Event – Magic at the Library

For bookings, call Myrtleford Library on (03) 5751 1591