Local volunteer organisations share in grants

Four local volunteer organisations are among 25 within the Indi electorate that will share in $66,665 following a highly competitive volunteer grants program that attracted 141 applications. Independent MP for Indi Helen Haines said Alpine Multi Skill Group will receive $2385, Mount Beauty and District Men's Shed Incorporated $1000, Mount Beauty Amateur Swimming Club $1200, and Whorouly Primary School OSHC $2000 through the program. Dr Haines said across the electorate, 25 organisations will receive grants of between $1000 and $5000 to help cover costs including insurance, communications, equipment, training and volunteer-led activities. “Volunteers are at the heart of so many things that make our communities work - from emergency services and sporting clubs to supporting people experiencing hardship, helping young people and caring for our environment," she said.