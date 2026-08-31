Social media
Home page>News>Lions return to the big ...
News

Lions return to the big stage with qualifying final win

<p>DANGEROUS POSITION: Zoe Lawson receives the pass on the wing. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>DANGEROUS POSITION: Zoe Lawson receives the pass on the wing. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

DANGEROUS POSITION: Zoe Lawson receives the pass on the wing. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers

For the second time in as many years, Whorouly will contest the A grade grand final.
Nathan de Vries
August 31, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Police confirm death of Harrietville man previously reported missing

Police confirm death of Harrietville man previously reported missing
Police confirm death of Harrietville man previously reported missing
News

Savoy women strong heading into finals

Savoy women strong heading into finals
Savoy women strong heading into finals
Digital Editions

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, August 26, 2026
Alpine Observer, Wednesday, August 26, 2026
Events

Marian College debutantes shared magical night at Club Savoy

Marian College debutantes shared magical night at Club Savoy
Marian College debutantes shared magical night at Club Savoy