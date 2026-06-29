Whorouly’s winning ways on the football field and netball court continued on the weekend, with a dominant near-perfect sweep across Saturday’s matches against Tarrawingee.

The senior Lions banked a massive 69-point win over the Bulldogs, 17.11 (113) to 6.8 (44), leading at every break and never really looking in doubt.

While the first quarter was a somewhat closely contested affair, with eight points the difference at quarter time, a six goal to two second term split the game right open.

From there, Tarrawingee looked broken, and the Lions were able to pile on nine second-half goals to three to blow the Bulldogs out of the water.

Jessie Smith and Michael Newton were huge inside the forward 50, finishing with 11 goals between them, while defender Nick Carney was incredible in the air and winger Will Allen ran hard all day.

The Lions retain top billing on the senior ladder, with a sparkling 10-2 record and a percentage above 200.

Over on the court, it was a similar domination, with the A grade Lions continuing their unbeaten run through season 2026.

Whorouly held top-four team Tarrawingee to one of their lowest scores of the year, blowing the Bulldogs away 62-28.

The Lions’ defensive pressure once again stood firm against one of the best shooters in the league in Kaylee Allan, limiting her output to just 20 goals for the match, while her opposite number, Whorouly shooter Abbey Forrest, put up 52 goals.

While it was up in the air early, with Tarrawingee undoubtably one of the better teams in the comp, Whorouly’s class, resolute defence and precise ball movement meant they were able to pile on the pressure and run out clear winners.

In other grades, the reserve footballers went a game clear on top of the ladder after a 56-point win over Tarrawingee, 11.17 (83) to 4.3 (27).

After dishing up probably their worst first quarter of the season, the Lions clicked into gear across the park, keeping Tarrawingee goalless after quarter time.

Meanwhile, the B grade netballers won 51-16, B reserve got up 52-41, the 17 and under side lost 27-29, and the 15 and under team enjoyed a 54-29 win.

This weekend, the Lions head up to Whitfield to take on King Valley, in what’s sure to be a tough contest in footy and netball.