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Legacy Week returns to North East

<p>VOLUNTEERS STEP FORTH ONCE MORE: Alan Garside from Myrtleford\\'s regional Legacy group and fellow volunteers are ready for this year\\'s round of Legacy Week fundraising for a good cause. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n
<p>VOLUNTEERS STEP FORTH ONCE MORE: Alan Garside from Myrtleford\\'s regional Legacy group and fellow volunteers are ready for this year\\'s round of Legacy Week fundraising for a good cause. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n

VOLUNTEERS STEP FORTH ONCE MORE: Alan Garside from Myrtleford's regional Legacy group and fellow volunteers are ready for this year's round of Legacy Week fundraising for a good cause. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan

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Phoebe Morgan
August 31, 2026 • 02:00

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