Legacy Week returns to North East

As Legacy Week returns for another year, volunteers in Myrtleford will be out in force, tending stalls to raise funds for a worthy cause. Legacy was formed in 1920, predominantly by returned First World War ex-servicemen, to provide for and care for the widows and children of deceased ex-servicemen, particularly ones which were killed in the Somme and at Gallipoli. In 1923, Legacy Australia was formally constituted and over the years its members have cared for the widows and children of deceased servicemen, initially from the First World War, Second World War and Korea, before more modern conflicts such as the Vietnam War, Afghanistan and Iraq. Legacy Week began on Sunday 30 August and runs through until this Saturday 5 September. Local volunteers such as Alan Garside, who make up the Wangaratta-Myrtleford-Bright Legacy Group, said in previous years they have been overwhelmed by the support from the Myrtleford community "We're part of Melbourne Legacy: we have legatees caring for the widows and families in each of [our regional] centres," Mr Garside said. "We're going to be selling merchandise to raise funds here at Coles and FoodWorks this Thursday afternoon, all day Friday and on Saturday morning we'll be outside the newsagent." Merchandise will also be available for sale at Bright RSL on Friday 4 September from 12 noon to 3pm, and Saturday 5 September from 10am to 12 noon. Offerings include a range of material such as traditional legacy badges "which have been sold forever". "My father died when I was four from his First World War service and I can remember going with my mum selling legacy badges in the 1950s," Mr Garside said. "We're still doing that, but we've got other things like pens and keyrings and the service model teddy bears which are very popular." All of the funds raised around the nation will go towards supporting widows and the families of ex-service men. "Some of our widows here in Myrtleford are predominantly the oldest ones of the Second World War," Mr Garside said. "But the majority are Vietnam veterans' [wives] or the widows of other non-returned ex-servicemen, particularly national servicemen from the 1950s. "We've got Legacy House in Melbourne, but our colleagues in Myrtleford and Bright provide support, largely emotional and personal support to our widows. "But we also provide entertainment and Christmas gifts and those sorts of things, just to let them know they're not forgotten." For more information, visit: https://www.legacy.com.au/.