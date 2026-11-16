The frustrating season continued for Mount Beauty’s first XI side on Saturday, where they succumbed to a nine-wicket loss at the hands of Kiewa at Mount Beauty Recreation Reserve. Sent in to bat in tricky conditions, the Power were rolled for 104 runs, a total which Kiewa chased in fewer than 21 overs with the loss of just one wicket. Losing wickets at regular intervals made it hard for the innings to maintain any momentum, with the largest partnership between Wes Dowel (25 off 59) and Gregor McLennan (28 off 44) adding 52 before it was eventually broken. The rest of the list fell easily, and the total was not enough to defend, thanks to Kiewa’s top order batters Nat Sariman belting 52* from 66 and John Spencer contributing 34* from 46. Mount Beauty sit sixth on the eight team ladder, and will face third-ranked team Barnawartha-Chiltern at Barnawartha this weekend. It was more rough news for the second XI side, who also fell to Kiewa, by just 19 runs. Bowling first, the Power were able to knock over Kiewa for 164 with Mark Betheras claiming a hat-trick. Betheras was bowling the 23rd over, and managed to dismiss Kiewa’s Clancy Billingsley with the fourth ball of the over, before bowling Kyle McBain and Ryan Jamison in successive deliveries. Despite bowling brilliance, the match needed to be won with the bat, but Mount Beauty were unable to get the job done, knocked over for 145. Powerful knocks from opener Ross Wilson (32 off 56) and middle order batter Mark Flay (38 off 25) helped get close to the total, but the Power just lost too many wickets, with Xander Hall the final domino to fall. The C grade side was forced to forfeit their match with Howlong, their second forfeit for the season.