Keith awarded at Parliament House

U3A Bright District member Keith Ashfold was recently honoured with the U3A Victoria Tutor Recognition Award at Parliament House. Nominated by U3A Bright District, Keith was recognised for his outstanding contributions as a tutor, having taught philosophy over many years and currently tutoring chess. At 94 years of age, his passion for lifelong learning, warm approach, and enthusiasm continue to inspire both tutors and participants. Class members consistently praise Keith for his approachability and his belief that learning should be enjoyable. During a recent U3A Bright District event celebrating his award, Independent federal MP for Indi Helen Haines congratulated Keith on this well-deserved recognition and expressed her appreciation for the vital work of all U3A volunteers. U3A Bright District offers the local senior community a variety of volunteer-run activities, ranging from outdoor pursuits like bushwalking and cycling, to card games, exercise, crafts, philosophy, and language learning. To see everything U3A Bright District has to offer, please visit the U3A website at https://u3abright.org.au/ Community Keg Night at Bright Brewery On Wednesday, 26 August U3A Bright District was invited to Bright Brewery for a Keg Night. For every draught beer sold, Bright Brewery donated funds to U3A, resulting in a total donation of $404.80. Bright Brewery is incredibly generous to host these annual fundraisers for U3A and other local community groups. U3A Bright District plans to use these funds toward its new outdoor barbecue area and surrounding landscaping. Events like this are a fantastic way for U3A Bright District to connect with the local area and the group is grateful for the brewery's wonderful support.