Tawonga teenager, Kayden New has returned from the high seas, having spent 11 days as a member of the youth crew sailing the Young Endeavour from Brisbane along the coast towards Sydney earlier this month.

Legatee Kayden was sponsored by Albury Legacy to be on the adventurous voyage, joining other youth to crew the historic sail boat and challenge themselves, build confidence, develop teamwork and leadership skills, form new friendships and discover just how much they’re capable of.

He arrived back on land with memories that will last a lifetime, admitting it wasn't all easy sailing.

"The first couple of days I was so seasick," he said.

"I was horizontal, but could not stand up as being 190.5 centimetres (6ft 3in tall the bunk bed was very small.

"After a full day working it was easy to fall asleep immediately though.

"I loved every minute of it and made some good friends."

Kayden thanked Albury Legacy for the opportunity.

"It was a wonderful experience, but I definitely will not joining the Navy with my seasick episode,” he said.

Kayden will be studying motor mechanics next year at Wodonga TAFE , eventually hoping to join the support team of an endurance car racing outfit.

If you would like to donate to Legacy to support this sort of initiative supporting widows and families of deceased and incapacitated veterans, go to their website at https://www.legacy.com.au