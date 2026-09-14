Mount Beauty's Joshua New is among 15 finalists, from a field of more than 5000 nominations, vying for the 'Australia's Kindest Person' 2026 award.

“My wife, Megan nominated me a few months back,” Joshua said.

“She saw the competition and thought she'd nominate me, not realising it might get to where we are now.

“She sees what I do within the community...with the RSL (as Mt Beauty sub branch president), the 'Hugs, Chats and Handshakes' program and how I help people behind the scenes.”

'Hugs, Chats and Handshakes' is a wellbeing space Joshua created for the monthly Mount Beauty market.

“After we lost one of our locals at the end of last year to suicide, I created a space for people to connect or reach out if they needed help,” he said.

“It was something I wanted to do so people didn't feel alone.

“There was no judgement: it started at the very first market this year with just a couple of chairs, where people can sit down and have a conversation and connect.”

Joshua said he is still trying to wrap his head around the fact his name was among the finalists in the ‘Kindness to Strangers’ category.

"I've never really thought of the things I do as anything extraordinary," he said.

"For me, kindness has simply been about showing up.”

The awards will be announced in November at Dreamworld in Queensland, where each of the category winners and Australia’s overall Kindest Person will be named.

"One of the most meaningful parts of becoming a finalist was selecting a charity to receive $25,000 if I’m fortunate enough to be named Australia’s Kindest Person,” Joshua said.

"For me, that choice is the Mount Beauty Neighbourhood Centre, which holds the same values as I do: community supporting community.

"Our neighbourhood centre represents so much of what I believe strong communities are built on.

"It creates opportunities for people to connect, belong, learn, find support and simply be around other people.

“I couldn't think of a better organisation to receive that $25,000.”

Joshua said the support, compassion and understanding from his family allowing him the time he dedicates towards others, was tremendous.

"And a massive ‘thank you’ to this community; you continue to remind me of what can happen when people genuinely care about one another," he said.

"Whatever happens from here, I hope we can use this opportunity to put a little more kindness into the spotlight.

“Because mental health, connection, community and kindness matter."

For more information of the award visit: https://australiaskindestperson.events