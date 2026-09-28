The weekend’s Inverted Enduro race at Bright attracted some of the best mountain bikers from across the state and locally, with organisers calling it one of the best in recent years

This infamous uphill race is a beloved part of Alpine Cycling Club’s history and they are proud to continue the legacy.

Around 30 riders put themselves to the test against Mystic Park and the racing was fast and furious.

Taking riders on a loop around Bright's lower river trails before heading into Mystic Park and all the way up the mountain to the very top, it was a test of fitness, endurance and mental strength, measuring nearly 14km and 550m of climbing.

The junior riders, aged seven to 12, showed their grit with a shorter but still hugely demanding 8km course with 270m of climbing to the top of Up DJ.

Mim Bennett was crowned Queen of the Mountain, with Levi Billings dominating to take out King of the Mountain honours.

Zoe Caswell and Jackson Billings finished strongly in the under 19 division, taking out the Mountain Princess and Prince awards.

Lucy Gifford and Luis Slotegraaf finished top in the under 13 girls and boys category, while Gill Hilton and Jared Spillsbury finished closest to the mean time.

Full results can be found at https://my.raceresult.com/417470.

The club sends a huge thank you to all riders, volunteers and supporters who turned out to participate in this weekend's Alpine CC Inverted Enduro.

In other club news, ACC members have had some huge successes on the track recently, with husband-and-wife duo Fiona Morris and Garry Milburn each taking out the Elite Cyclocross Australian National Championship for the first time.

Garry and Fi also had some great results at last weekend's Australian Masters Road Championships, taking home a swag of medals between them.

Local youngster Kathleen Corboy was also named the under 15 women's Australian National Champion.

ACC has a huge calendar of events coming up over the next few months, including 'Australia's Greatest Stage Race' - the Tour of Bright.

The Tour is a three-day event attracting riders from all over the country, including several professional World Tour cyclists like Wandiligong's favourite adopted son, Luke Plapp.

The Tour is expected to be a sell-out event in 2026 but limited places are still available.

On top of that, the club has a full calendar of road and MTB racing and social events across the year.

The club welcomes new members and anyone interested in joining the club can head to the website for more info.