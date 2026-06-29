Residents at Hawthorn Village are set to benefit from more comfortable rooms, refreshed communal spaces and upgraded facilities, as a major refurbishment project continues throughout 2026.

With more than $800,000 invested in the residential aged care home, the upgrades will enhance everyday living for residents while supporting Alpine Health's commitment to providing high-quality aged care close to home.

The project has expanded significantly since it was first announced, with Alpine Health increasing its contribution to enable additional improvements and more resident rooms to be upgraded.

The investment includes a $214,000 Australian Government Aged Care Capital Assistance Program (ACCAP) grant.

Works are being completed in stages to minimise disruption to residents, ensuring Hawthorn Village continues to provide a comfortable and welcoming home throughout the refurbishment.

The final stage of works is expected to be completed by November 2026.

The refurbishment focuses on improving comfort, functionality and the overall living environment for residents and includes: a refurbishment of resident rooms, modernisation of the dining room, new furniture and furnishings, bathroom upgrades, including heat lamps and improvements to flooring and hallways.

Alpine Health Chief Executive Officer Cameron Butler said the refurbishment was an important investment in maintaining Hawthorn Village while continuing to plan for the future aged care needs of the Bright community.

"Hawthorn Village is home to many local people and this investment is about improving the comfort and day-to-day living environment for residents," Mr Butler said.

"These upgrades will provide more welcoming, functional spaces while supporting the delivery of high-quality aged care close to home.

"While these improvements are important, we also recognise the need for higher-level residential aged care in Bright.

"Alpine Health will continue to advocate and explore opportunities to support the future provision of these services so older people can access the care they need within their local community."

The refurbishment is expected to continue throughout 2026, with all works scheduled for completion by November.