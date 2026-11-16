Murphy’s Law: anything that can go wrong, will go wrong - it wasn’t just Wallan the Saints were fighting against. Taking on the Panthers at the Myrtleford Indoor Sports Stadium on Sunday, Myrtleford’s men’s Country Basketball League side were hit with pretty much every setback imaginable, inexorably going down 73-117. The pain started before the tip-off, with rising star and second-highest scorer Lachlan Russell unavailable for the match, and only went from bad to worse when third-highest Levi Young was involved in a serious incident. After leaping to secure the rebound, Young’s face collided with the shoulder of a Wallan player, knocking out a number of his teeth and removing him from the game to seek medical attention. It went from bad to worse, when star player and coach Marcus La Spina was forced out with a knee issue, and when Nicholas La Spina rolled his ankle, it was looking like the team was cursed. Wallan had no such qualms, piling on the points with as Myrtleford tried to pivot and restructure on offense and defence without their key pillars. Nick La Spina was able to rejoin the match after half time, by which time Myrtleford trailed 35-54, and while the Saints were able to put up some good numbers, two 30+ point terms from the Panthers, combined with four Saints being fouled out of the game, meant the remining Myrtelford players simply couldn’t go with them. Coach Marcus La Spina said it was hard to remember a more challenging weekend. “A few boys are out probably for the rest of the season, so it was a tough weekend, that’s for sure,” he said. “It was looking good, everyone was fit and healthy. “At the start of the game, first quarter, it started with Levi, he copped a knock to the mouth and lost a couple of teeth three or four minutes into the first quarter. “He grabbed the rebound, then came down into the shoulder of one of the Wallan boys – the guy from Wallan had to go to the hospital and get stitches after the game, so it was a good whack. “It’s the risk you run not wearing a mouthguard, but it’s not what you want to see. “Nick, my younger brother, he ended up rolling his ankle, he was able to get it strapped up and get back on the court at half-time, but was obviously still fairly sore from that. “Then I had a bit of a tweak to my knee in the first quarter, and that was me done for the rest of the game. “Losing myself, Levi, Nick for half the game, and not having Lach Russ there, it ended up hurting us. “Myself and Levi play a major part in that core group, we’re the two leaders in terms of the offensive and defensive end, but it was a great opportunity to see some of the younger boys who have been putting in a lot of work and effort get an opportunity, we have that next-man-up mentality. “I think the boys can really hold their heads high and be proud of the way they continued to fight for the rest of the game. “We’ve got a lot to work on in terms of our structure and our principles, that sort of went out the window when the fouls came in, and also a bit of fatigue.” The Saints will need to dig deep this weekend, with back-to-back home games in the penultimate round of the season. Sitting fifth overall, Myrtleford hosts Echuca Pirates (third) on Saturday evening from 6pm, and Shepparton Gators (10th) on Sunday afternoon at 2pm. La Spina said the though process would turn towards development and growth. “Levi will be a line through for the rest of the season, I’m very unlikely to return for playing – obviously I’ll still be present at training and game days coaching,” he said. “We’ll shift to more of a coaching and development mindset for the rest of the year, putting an emphasis on some of the other boys to give a bigger role and help develop them. “Lach Russ I think has been having an absolutely excellent season, he’ll look to take up a lot of the slack and the minutes from myself and Levi, and will hopefully be that leader offensively. “We’ll be looking to some of those other core players, Nick will have a bigger role, Ollie [Gianello] our point guard, and Harper [Spierings].”