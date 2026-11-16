Indi MP Helen Haines has been discharged from hospital four weeks after being struck by a 4WD outside her Wangaratta electoral office. The Alfred Hospital released an update on Monday confirming the 65-year-old was discharged from the hospital where she had been airlifted to on 19 October. Dr Haines had both of her legs amputated after sustaining life-threatening injuries when struck by a 4WD outside her electorate office in Murphy Street that afternoon. In her first public statement since the alleged attack, Dr Haines said she was full of gratitude for the expert and compassionate care she had received at The Alfred and would be receiving in the next stage of her rehabilitation in Melbourne. "I am very pleased to confirm that I have moved into the rehabilitation stage of my recovery," she said. "This is a really positive moment. "I appreciate the thousands of warm wishes and supportive messages from people across Indi, throughout Australia and around the world. "They are giving me strength as I focus on this next phase of healing." Dr Haines said she was overwhelmed by the generosity of those who had donated to the Save the Children foundation in her honour. Up to 16 November, more than $1.4m in donations had been raised. "I look forward to working with them [Save the Children] in due course on applying these funds to improve the lives of children," she said. The accused driver of the 4WD which struck Dr Haines, 43-year-old Tarrawingee man Brendan Nugent, remains in custody facing multiple charges for what police allege was a deliberate attack. He is scheduled to be back before the Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on 4 February next year. Many first responders have been widely praised for their heroic actions which included coming to Dr Haines’ immediate aid and performing a citizens arrest. Dr Haines’ Wangaratta and Wodonga electoral offices have opened on limited hours three days per week while staff continue to respond to community concerns on Commonwealth matters.