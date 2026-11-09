A wave of community support for Independent federal MP Dr Helen Haines has swept through Myrtleford, with residents, visitors and local schools contributing hundreds of individually-decorated orange paper hearts and messages of encouragement to a public display in the town centre.

The growing collage now fills the windows of a vacant shop on the corner of Clyde and Standish streets, transforming the space into a vibrant expression of solidarity.

As of Friday last week, The Alfred Hospital confirmed Dr Haines' condition had improved from 'serious but stable' to 'stable', after being hit by a 4WD outside her Wangaratta electoral office on Murphy Street on 19 October.

The incident caused Dr Haines to have both of her legs amputated and the driver of the 4WD, Brendan Nugent, is in custody facing multiple charges for what police allege was a deliberate attack.

Volunteer organiser Caitlin Nolan said the community response to the 'Hearts for Helen' mural had been overwhelming, with support flooding in from across the region.

"We [volunteers] all met to connect after the tragic event and it was from those conversations the idea for the mural emerged," she said.

"Lots of volunteers have helped out, as well as support from local cafes, schools, not just in Myrtleford but in Porepunkah and Bright as well, which is really lovely."

Ms Nolan said the idea was inspired by students at Marian College, who had created a similar display on the school's fence.

"The group has largely worked together in the past during election campaigns for Helen, but this isn't about politics," she said.

"It's all about hope and doing good in the world."

People can still send their messages by decorating orange hearts at local cafes - Muse & Mug, Coffee Chakra, Alpine Gate and Fez - or create their own.

Organisers are still counting the number of hearts and messages collected, with more expected in following weeks.

"You don't need to have been a volunteer to come and send messages of support to Helen," Ms Nolan said.

"There's no formal group, it's just people who want to do something and wonder how they can support each other, as well as Helen, her staff and her family.

"If people are wondering what they can do moving forward, the main thing is to support each other and continue sending messages of support to Helen."

Among the contributions to the display is a portrait of Dr Haines by local artist and Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce president Jim van Geet, who said the artwork carries particular significance in light of the community campaign.

Mr van Geet painted the portrait during Dr Haines' successful 2021 election campaign and titled the work 'Helen Haines, Bucking the Trend and Dealing With It'.

"I've done a couple of portraits of Helen and she has one herself," he said.

"The colours in this particular painting are quite unusual because they refer to the colours of the major political parties, which is where the reference to the bucking horse comes from.

"At that time, she was fighting against the established political trend."

The artwork was displayed as part of the Myrtleford tribute after organisers approached Mr van Geet, knowing of his long-standing friendship with Dr Haines.

"They thought it was appropriate to include it," he said.

"She's always fighting for something and now she's fighting for herself."

For Mr van Geet, displaying the work is a simple gesture of support for someone he believes has made a lasting contribution to the community.

"This is just a way to support somebody who's a wonderful person and there should be more people like her in Parliament," he said.

"The shop owner is very, very happy to hold the space for this mural as long as we need.

"Helen has affected a lot of people here and has been a strong supporter of Myrtleford for a long time, both across the broader community and through the chamber of commerce."