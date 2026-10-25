Hundreds gathered in Wangaratta at Friday night candle vigil

In Wangaratta on Friday evening almost 400 people filled the Riverside Square for a candlelight vigil, united in grief but sending love and support to Dr Haines and her family. Shoulder to shoulder, many wearing Helen Haines orange T-shirts, people stood silent for 10 minutes, their candles illuminating the shared admiration and community care for a woman who had not only championed the 'Indi' way of decency and respect as their federal member since 2019, but been part of the local community and a friend for decades. "We really appreciate everyone coming together as a community, sending our love to Helen and her family," friend Mick Grogan told those assembled. For Tony and Donna Lane, who are friends of the Haines family, Friday evening's gathering reflected the overwhelming community respect and shared sorrow, which had been seen nationwide. "Seeing the shared respect and kindness from so many here tonight...just the warmth in this environment...the hope we have for Helen and her recovery and what it may mean for a resetting of politics in Australia," Mr Lane said. "It is just like Helen to turn a tragic event into a positive outcome for others," he said, referencing the more than $1,000,000 donated to Save the Children in Dr Haines’ honour after her husband Phil directed people to donate to the special appeal as his wife recovered. Earlier in the week Mr Haines had described his wife as a fighter and that her heart and mind were "in good shape". Mr Lane said Phil's inspirational words had offered everyone hope. And on Saturday, after hearing the news of Dr Haines' improving condition, Mr Lane said they were "breathing a little easier" and continuing to offer their love and support. The Alfred Hospital on Tuesday morning confirmed Dr Haines remained in a serious but stable condition, improving from a previously critical condition on Saturday. She has been at the Melbourne hospital since the night of 19 October, after sustaining life-threatening injuries when struck by a 4WD outside her Wangaratta electorate office in Murphy Street last Monday afternoon.