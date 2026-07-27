Police say occupants of two vehicles involved in a head-on collision on Buffalo River Road, south of Myrtleford last Sunday, were fortunate to walk away uninjured.

The crash between a Nissan Patrol driven by a male single occupant and a Ford Escape driven by a female with a child passenger occurred around 3pm.

Leading Senior Constable Bernard Murphy from Myrtleford police said both vehicles were write-offs.

“The road was dry, there were good conditions, but unfortunately the Ford had been on the wrong side of the road and they have collided,” he said.

“[It is] very, very fortunate there were no injuries to any parties.”

Both vehicles were towed and the road was soon opened up for other drivers.

Ld Sen Const Murphy said in this instance, the traffic collision was due to human error.

“[The incident was] not due to drugs, alcohol or speed,” he said.

“The driver of the Ford is new to the country and is used to driving on the other side of the road.

“That’s what has led to what’s taken place; as they’ve come to the corner, the driver of the Ford thought they were in the ‘right’ lane before realising they were both on the same side of the road.”