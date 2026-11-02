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Harrietville link to new feature film 'Sunny Dancer'

<p>LOCAL CONNECTION: Caitlin Spiller, who grew up in Harrietville, is the film editor for director George Jaques\\' latest offering, Sunny Dancer. </p>\\n
<p>LOCAL CONNECTION: Caitlin Spiller, who grew up in Harrietville, is the film editor for director George Jaques\\' latest offering, Sunny Dancer. </p>\\n

LOCAL CONNECTION: Caitlin Spiller, who grew up in Harrietville, is the film editor for director George Jaques' latest offering, Sunny Dancer.

Australian premiere of British coming of age comedy, edited by Caitlin Spiller.
Jeff Zeuschner
November 2, 2026 • 01:00

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