Harrietville link to new feature film 'Sunny Dancer'

Former Harrietville resident Caitlin Spiller's latest feature film has premiered in Australia, after having made its world debut earlier this year at the Berlin Film Festival, to great reviews. Caitlin, whose parents Marisa and Bruno still live in Harrietville, was the film editor for director George Jaques' latest offering, 'Sunny Dancer', a British coming-of-age comedy film starring Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones), alongside Daniel Quinn-Toye, Ruby Stokes, Earl Cave, Jasmine Elcock, Conrad Khan, Jessica Gunning, James Norton and Neil Patrick Harris. Sunny Dancer is part of the Russell Hobbes British Film Festival currently on in Melbourne and it will then have a general release on 10 December. "The film is a coming-of-age movie about living life to the full," proud Mum Marisa said. "It’s about six teenagers in remission from cancer and is set in a camp (similar to Camp Quality) where they get to live life beyond their diagnoses. "It’s joyous and sad and funny and reflects a little on Caitlin’s own experience as a survivor of childhood cancer." Caitlin grew up in Harrietville and went to school at St Mary's Primary School and Marian College in Myrtleford - where her parents worked as teachers - and she has been in London for the past decade working as a film editor. "This is her first feature film as the film editor, but she has worked as part of editorial teams on other feature films, including The Dressmaker and Judy," Marisa said. "We are proud that a little girl from Harrietville grew up to make an international film such as Sunny Dancer."