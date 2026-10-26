Gutsy wins on the road for local bowlers

Midweek pennant Round two of the Ovens and Murray Bowls midweek pennant competition saw both the A1 and B1 teams take on Yarrawonga at Yarrawonga. In a nail biter, the A1 team managed to hold out and win 56-52. Marino Candusio’s group were the standout team winning 20-11 - with Candusio was Adrian Villella, Les Brown and Jim Murtagh. On the other rinks. Mikey Clayton’s team hung on for draw with 21 shots all, and Mick Dwyer’s foursome lost 15-20. Meanwhile, the B1 side went about their task in a workman-like fashion and slowly demolished the home team with a resounding 80-40 win. Best on ground for Myrtleford was Peter Gangur, Bev Griffith, Wayne Langdon and Sam Bonacci with 29-14. Jon Dunell’s unit went well winning 28-15, and those with Col Smith also had a good day winning 23-11. Weekend pennant For round three of the weekend pennant the Myrtleford A1 team travelled to Yarrawonga where they fought desperately against a determined YMGCR side but couldn’t find enough and lost 65-92. Mick Dwyer with Denis Piazza, Rod Mitchell and Lita Gangur managed to draw with 17 shots all. John Pryor’s team went teasingly close losing 22-23, Mikey Clayton’s group battled it out but went down 18-26 and Graham Burrington’s rink struggled with an 8-26 shot loss. The weekend B1 team took on Tungamah - Tungamah, playing at home, were already battling to keep in touch with the game but when one of their skips had to retire injured, their fate was sealed, and Myrtleford came away with a convincing 84-40 win. Les Brown with Lindsay Hamilton, Terry McCaw and Graham Piazza were outstanding with a 32-6 shot win, Peter Gangur’s team, against an undermanned opposition, won comfortably 34-9 while Jon Dunell’s team went down 18-25. The weekend B2 team enjoyed their trip to Corowa where they were triumphant against Club Corowa by winning 78-26. Martin Kupferle, Phyll Swindley, Janine Powell and Matt Dunell were the best rink winning 29-5, while Kylie Britt’s crew weren’t far behind with a 27-10 win and Col Byrne’s team pitched in with a 22-11 shot victory.