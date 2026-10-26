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Gutsy wins on the road for local bowlers

<p>SHOT\\'S AWAY: Lita Gangur fires during the midweek pennant competition. </p>\\n
<p>SHOT\\'S AWAY: Lita Gangur fires during the midweek pennant competition. </p>\\n

SHOT'S AWAY: Lita Gangur fires during the midweek pennant competition.

The good times keep on rolling for Myrtleford Bowls Club.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
October 26, 2026 • 01:00

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