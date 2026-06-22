Residents of Alpine Shire are being urged to have their say on road safety as part of RACV’s My Country Road campaign, highlighting the urgent need for improved investment in regional roads.

The call comes as new analysis shows parts of North East Victoria’s road network are among the state’s most hazardous.

This includes the Great Alpine Road, which data identifies as the state's most dangerous highway based on safety ratings.

According to the National AusRAP Dashboard, most sections of the Great Alpine Road from Wangaratta to Bright are rated just one or two stars for safety, indicating a high level of risk for road users.

RACV’s campaign invites Victorians to provide feedback on some of the state’s most dangerous country highways or nominate roads they believe need immediate attention.

In addition to the Great Alpine Road, other roads in North East Victoria identified as high risk include Beechworth–Wangaratta Road and sections of the Murray Valley Highway.

RACV head of policy, James Williams, said more than half of Victoria’s road crashes occur on regional roads, reinforcing the need for sustained focus on safety improvements outside metropolitan areas.

"RACV's My Country Road survey gives everyday Victorians a direct voice on the condition and safety of roads that have too many fatalities and serious injuries,” he said.

“This campaign provides governments with the information to prioritise limited funding based on feedback from the people who use these roads.

"This includes road resurfacing, shoulder widening, additional overtaking lanes and intersection improvements."

Mr Williams said previous campaigns had delivered results with safety improvements, and this campaign wants to see major roads improved to a minimum of 3-stars.

Residents can provide feedback by participating in the RACV survey and nominating roads of concern.

Have your say: https://www.racv.com.au/haveyoursay.

The survey closes Friday, 17 July.