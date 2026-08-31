Grand final glory awaits this Sunday

Grand final glory awaits junior footballers from Myrtleford and Bright in Wangaratta this Sunday. After another thrilling home and away season, and challenging finals campaign, Myrtleford U12s will take on Benalla while in the UY14 division Myrtleford and Bright will face off against each other. Myrtleford Juniors Football Club president, Wayne Roman, said he was proud of the players’ efforts this season. "The kids in both the Under 12s and Under 14s teams have done amazingly well this year," he said. "Especially given they're from a small town. "We'd like to thank all the supporters and sponsors who've made it all possible." President of the Bright Juniors Football Club and Under 14s team coach, John Andersen, said no matter the outcome, this Sunday was sure to be a great match between the two teams. “It’ll be a very competitive, but fun game,” he said. “We started out the year a bit lower on the ladder, but we've really lifted towards the end. “They've really earned their spot to play against Myrtleford, which is a fantastic result for the two rivals-slash-friends, to get to play together since they last played in the middle of the year. “We had a pink round against Myrtleford at their home oval and we lost to them by one point. “So, we've got some unfinished business to attend to with Myrtleford, I think.” The matches will be held at Norm Minns Oval at the Wangaratta Showgrounds, this Sunday 6 September, on Father's Day. The U12 grand final kicks off at 9am and the U14 grand final commences at 10:50am.