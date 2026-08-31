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Grand final glory awaits this Sunday

<p>MYRTLEFORD MARCHING IN: Myrtleford\\'s Under 12s Saints are ready to take on Benalla in their league grand final at Wangaratta this Sunday.</p>\\n
<p>MYRTLEFORD MARCHING IN: Myrtleford\\'s Under 12s Saints are ready to take on Benalla in their league grand final at Wangaratta this Sunday.</p>\\n

MYRTLEFORD MARCHING IN: Myrtleford's Under 12s Saints are ready to take on Benalla in their league grand final at Wangaratta this Sunday.

Myrtleford and Bright junior footballers look to win flags.
Phoebe Morgan
August 31, 2026 • 02:00

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