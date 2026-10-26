Golf results

MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB Saturday 24 October Myrtleford Bakehouse Stableford & Super 6 AMCR 71 AWCR 74 A Grade Winner: Stephen Piddington (12) 36 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Jason Silis (13) 35 pts c/b. B Grade Winner: Craig McKerral (24) 37 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Jim Martin (17) 35 pts c/b. Super 6 Winner: Craig McKerral (24) 15 pts. Super 6 Runner Up: Paul Cowman (19) 14 pts c/b. Ball Winners: T Purss 35, D Rowe 35, D Matthews 34, D Cowman 34, A Loftus 34, P Cowman 34. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Brad Piazza, 4th 2nd Shot: Barrie Bynon, 8th: Brad Piazza, 14th: Tristan Purss, 16th: Stephen Piddington. Raffle Winner: David Rowe MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB The Monday league on 19 October was won by Anna Lockett with 41 points from Victor Selway with 36 points and Dave Etherton with 34 points. The women played the front nine on Wednesday 21 October which was won by Gayle Jennings with 21 points from Carol Bartholomew, Jooyon Kang-Redmond and Lynda Barter all with 19 points. NTP second shot on the seventh was Jooyon Kang-Redmond. The men also played the front nine on the Wednesday which was won by Anna Lockett with 21 points from Peter Hertzog and Don Mason with 20 points. Neil Tappe and Matt Richardson had 19 points each, and Ooz Lockett, Al Randell and Tony Campen had 18 points each. NTP on the seventh was Peter Hertzog, and the ninth was the club. On Saturday 24 October, the men played the second round of the Jarman Cup. The Cup was won by Don Mason, with a two-round score of 72 points from first round clubhouse leader, Tony Campen, with 71 points. Better scores from round two were Ben Ritson with 42 points from Don Mason and Anna Lockett with 38 points, Josh Crawford with 37 points, Keith Archibald with 35 points, and Allan Retallick with 34 points. NTP on the seventh was Ben Ritson, the ninth was Dave Browning, the 17th along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post office was Al Randell, while Don Mason took home the money on the 18th. Josh Crawford won the Falls Creek Coached Eagle’s Nest with a chip in from 100 metres for his second shot on the par four 13th. Sunday 25 October saw Mount Beauty host the NEDGA Men’s Championship for 2026. They attracted 21 starters on a not so nice day for the event. Mount Beauty cleaned up with Roger Church (Mount Beauty GC), winning the Championship Cup with a gross score of 80 from Darren Edwards (Beechworth GC) 81 gross and Keith Archibald (Mount Beauty GC) 83. Keith Archibald (Mount Beauty GC) won the A Grade Championship Trophy with his net 77, while Al Randell (Mount Beauty GC), won the B Grade Handicap with net 69. BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB As some once said, “a week is a long time in a person’s golf career”. This was clearly the case last week at Bright when one of the members, Andrew Robertson, finished his round of golf at the bottom of the Bright-Myrtleford Golf Challenge, with a miserable 22 points. Then, as if struck by the Lightening God, a week later blitzed the field with a magnificent 42 Stableford points. On Monday and Tuesday, the course was closed with the greens being cored. On Wednesday 21 October, the ladies opted out of playing on the sand and enjoyed a wonderful charity dinner in the evening instead. Thursday 22 October, the men played their weekly Stableford competition. As mentioned earlier, Andrew Robertson ignored the sand and came in with a wonderful 42 points, off a handicap of 10, while second place went to Gavin Hunt, 12 H/C 39 pts. Ball winners: Paul Duff 37pts, Denis Cathie 36pts, Peter Dredge 34pts C/B and Graham McElvenny 34pts. NTPs - 3rd: Mark Stephenson, 6th: Denis Cathie, 11th: Robert Taylor, 16th: Gavin Hunt. The NAGA went to John Forbes with 22pts. Friday 23 October, nine-hole Stableford competition, back nine. Winner: Gina Losch 21pts. Second place: Roschelle Harrison 19pts C/B. Ball winners: Don Grimes 19pts and Lisa Hood 18pts C/B. NTPs - 16th: Lisa Hood. Saturday 24 October, open to all golfers, a Four-Person Ambrose competition was the order of the day. With the greens having been cored, we could have thought the day’s play would have been difficult. But no, most of the 59 players played without any drama. Winners: Dary Martin, Sam Buckley, Riley Bacon and Cooper Thomason finished with a fine nett 54.87, and in second place, Bro Bush, Daren Stanley, Robert Taylor and Andy Armstrong, nett 55.87. Ball winners: Scott Murrells, Phil Jesse, Angus Murrells and Rod Brown nett 56.37; Annie Roberts, Andrew Robertson, Dean Melloh and Greg Dawson nett 56.62. NTPs - 3rd: Doug Badrock, 6th: Nick Aloizos, 11th: Leon Hughes, 16th: Tina Cook. The Member’s Draw went to Christine O’Shea who was in attendance. The Bright Golf Guru thought of the week: sometimes we don’t seem to need the fairways, while other times they can be elusive to find, it just depends on your state of play.