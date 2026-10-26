Golf results

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<p>TOP TEAM: The Myrtleford Golf Club ladies (from left Marg Curtis, Wendy Caldwell, Kerry Chapman, Suzette Kelly, Vanessa Ivone, and Kerry Newton) have started their summer pennant season with a win. </p>\\n
<p>TOP TEAM: The Myrtleford Golf Club ladies (from left Marg Curtis, Wendy Caldwell, Kerry Chapman, Suzette Kelly, Vanessa Ivone, and Kerry Newton) have started their summer pennant season with a win. </p>\\n

TOP TEAM: The Myrtleford Golf Club ladies (from left Marg Curtis, Wendy Caldwell, Kerry Chapman, Suzette Kelly, Vanessa Ivone, and Kerry Newton) have started their summer pennant season with a win.

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Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
October 26, 2026 • 01:00

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