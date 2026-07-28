MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday 25 July

Coles Stableford & Super 6 Lefties Vs Righties AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Jason Gilbert (13) 37 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Damien Rossato (9) 36 pts.

B Grade Winner: Gordon Wallace (18) 35 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Trout Batt (22) 33 pts.

Super 6 Winner: Gordon Wallace (18) 15 pts. Super 6 Runner Up: John Chatfield (16) 11 pts c/b.

Ball Winners: S Piddington 35, J Silis 33, D Rowe 33, B Piazza 32 c/b.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Andrew McKerral, 4th 2nd Shot: Jason Silis, 8th: Jade Galvan, 14th: Paul Evans, 16th: Damien Rossato.

Raffle Winner: Chris Rowney.

Matthews Cleaning Award: Kelvin Wallace 17 pts.

Lefties vs Righties: Lefties’ average was 34 pts to Righties’ average of 28.47, so the Lefties have bragging rights for the next 12 months.

Thursday 23 July

Coles Stableford - AWCR 74

Winner: Marnie Broz (21) 38pts. Runner Up: Barb Welch (19) 32pts.

Ball Winner: Carolyn Prowse, Liz Orton.

Wednesday 22 July

Coles Stableford AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Chris Rowney (10) 35 pts c/b. A Grade Runner Up: Spider Hancock (14) 35 pts.

Ball Winners: P Cowman 32, P Balchin 31, P Tanner 30.

Foodworks NTPs - 4th 2nd Shot: Gareth Loftus, 8th: Chris Rowney, 14th: Chris Rowney.

Tuesday 21 July

Coles Stableford - AWCR 74

Winner: Marnie Broz (21) 32pts. Runner Up: Liz Orton (15) 29c/b.

Ball Winner: Barb Welch, Denise O'Donohue.

9 Hole Winner: Pat McPherson 12pts.

NTPs - 1st: Lyn Dwyer.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

The men played the back nine on Wednesday 22 July which was won by Chris Hall with 19 points from Richard Wilson and Roger Church, both with 18 points.

NTP on the 17th was Peter Dilley, and the 18th was Chris Hall.

On Saturday 25 July, the club held the annual Herb Gilbert Memorial 4BBB which was won by Mark Jacobson and Chris Hall with 44 points.

Runners up included Peter Dilley and Stephen Short with 41 points, and Andrew Greenfield and Victor Selway also with 41 points.

NTP on the seventh was the club, Peter Dilley was on the ninth, the 17th along with the Tatts Ticket from The Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office was Stuie Jelbart, while Al Randell took home the money on the 18th.

Better individual scores on a very cold, misty day were Mark Jacobson with 35 points, Stuie Jelbart and Allan Retallick with 34 points apiece, while Chris Hall, Victor Selway and Peter Dilley scored 32 points.

The ladies played the front nine on Saturday 25 July which was won by Jooyon Kang-Redmond with 15 points from Gayle Jennings with 14 points.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

Did you know, the first ever 18-hole course was constructed at St Andrews in Scotland in 1764?

At the time, golfers were using hand-crafted wooden clubs usually made from beech with shafts of ash or hazel, and balls were made from compressed feathers wrapped in stitched horse hide.

Enough of the history lesson for the week, let’s see how the young and old golfers went last week at Bright.

Monday 20 July, Veteran’s Stableford competition.

Winner: Denis Hayes 29 H/C 34 pts. Ball winners: Greg Dawson 30 pts C/B from Reddog Ruddock 30 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Reddog Ruddock, 16th: Greg Dawson.

The Thursday 23 July men’s Stableford competition saw 26 players compete, and Frog Thompson (18 H/C 37 pts) took home the winners cheque.

Runners up: Sam Hall 4 H/C 36 pts C/B, Hamish McPhee 7 H/C 36 pts C/B.

Ball winners: Ken Bailey 36 pts C/B, Cameron Wickes 36 pts (off 1 H/C), Ross Walkear 35 pts C/B, Brendan Cudmore 35 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Sam Hall, 6th: Shaun Baude, 11th: Jake Woods, 16th: Troy Stevens.

The chicken winner was Ross Walkear with 19 pts, and the NAGA went to Mark ‘Zorro’ Zwiersen with a lowly 24 points.

Friday 24 July, 9-hole Stableford competition.

Winner: Janine Andrews 16 pts. Ball winner: Roschelle Harrison 13 pts.

NTPs - 6th: Gina Losch.

Saturday 25 July, open to all golfers, Stableford competition.

A field of 34 golfers teed off in very wintery conditions.

One outstanding result was Cameron Wickes – playing of a handicap of one, Cameron finished with what could be the course record for Bright playing off the white markers, 42 points including six birdies and a single bogey.

He finished with 67 off the stick, a truly remarkable round considering the conditions.

The others who featured in the money were Mark Frost 18 H/C 39 pts, Frog Thompson 18 H/C 36 pts, and Shaun Paul 15 H/C 35 pts C/B.

Ball winners: Butch Thomas 35 pts, Nick Aloizos 34 pts C/B, Caroline Sleigh 34 pts C/B, Fran Bentley 34 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Cameron Wickes, 6th: Doug Badrock.

The NAGA went to Phil Jessen with an ordinary 25 pts, but he seemed delighted with his Caltex Sports Star of the Year glass.

The Bright Golf Guru idea of the week: should the slower golfers have a half hour head start to try and keep ahead of the field?