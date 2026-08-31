Golf results

MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB Thursday 27 August Jo Ross Jackson Hearing Split 6's AMCR 74 Winner: M Broz and S Kelly 57pts. Runner Up: M Curtis and V Ivone 43pts. Ball Winners: F McLees and K Chapman 41pts. 9 Hole Winner: Sarah Deas 19pts. 9 Hole Runner Up: Linda Loftus 13pts. Saturday 29 August Jo Ross Jackson Hearing Par & Super 6 AMCR 71 A Grade Winner: Tristan Purss (9) -1. A Grade Runner Up: Brad Piazza (14) -2 c/b. B Grade Winner: Jim Martin (16) 0. B Grade Runner Up: Angela O'Shaughnessy (16) -2 c/b. Super 6 Winner: Tristan Purss (9) +3 c/b. Super 6 Runner Up: Geoffrey Sims (20) +3. Ball Winners: G Wallace -2, G Sims -2, S Hancock -2, D Clark -2, J Silis -4. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Jason Silis, 4th 2nd Shot: Jason Silis, 8th: Jason Gilbert, 14th: David Rowe, 16th: Angela O'Shaughnessy. Raffle Winner: David Rowe. Matthews Cleaning Award: Scott Bailey -11 c/b. Wednesday 26 August Jo Ross Jackson Hearing Stableford AMCR 71 A Grade Winner: Spider Hancock (15) 34 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Tristan Purss (10) 29 pts. Ball Winners: P Veldman 26. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Tristan Purss, 10th Shot: Spider Hancock, 5th: Spider Hancock. MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB The ladies of the Mount Beauty Golf Club played the front nine on Wednesday 26 August which was won by Gill Harrowfield with 15 points from Gayle Jennings with 13 points. Gill’s second shot on the seventh was also the closest on the day. The ladies played the 18 holes on Saturday 29 August which was won by Ruth Rynehart with 28 points from Gayle Jennings with 24 points. The men played the front nine on Wednesday 26 August which was won by Fred Gerardson with 19 points from Allan Retallick with 18 points. Balls were handed to Ross Rynehart and Roger Church both with 16 points each. NTP on the seventh was Allan Retallick, and Mark Redmond was closest on the ninth. The men played Par from the yellow tees on Saturday 29 August which was won by Jason Gentile with +2 from Victor Selway with +1. A score of 0 got Andrew Greenfield a place on the podium from Rick Biesboer -1, and balls were handed to Stuie Jelbart and Keith Archibald for their -3s. BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB Did you know that the first golf club outside of Britain was in Bangalore, India in 1820, and then in quick succession, Ireland (1856), the Adelaide (1870) and then the flood gates opened. Bright was originally officially open in 1910. With all that history behind us, the game of golf still is enjoyable and confusing, so let’s see how those golfers went last week at Bright. Monday 24 August, Veteran’s Stableford competition. Winners, Andrew Skewes (Yarrawonga Golf Club) 7 H/C 37 pts C/B from Graham Badrock, 19 H/C 37 pts. Ball winners: Neil Evans 36 pts and Denis Hayes 33 pts. NTPs - 3rd and 6th both went to Rod Brown, 11th and 16th both went to Andrew Skewes. Wednesday 26 August, Ladies’ Stableford competition. Winner: Bernie Wickes 12 H/C 38 pts. Ball winners: Julie Englert 32 pts C/B and Carol Bailey 32 pts. NTPs - 3rd: Bernie Wickes, 6th: Carol Bailey, 11th: Bernie Wickes, 16th: Tina Cook. Thursday 27 August, Men’s Stableford competition. Winners: Phil Jessen 8 H/C 38 pts, Ken Bailey 26 H/C 35 pts, John Forber 22 H/C 34 pts C/B. Ball winners: Ross Walkear 34 pts C/B, Andrew Robertson 34 pts, Craig Thompson 33 pts C/B, Ray Borschmann 33 pts C/B. NTPs - 3rd: Tony Chalwell, 6th: Neil Gill, 11th: Craig Thompson, 16th: Brendan Cudmore. The chicken winner was Mark Zwiersen with 16 points on a countback, and the NAGA went to Frog Thompson with a creditable 25 points. It goes without saying, but every time there is a blue moon, something incredible may happen. On Saturday 29 August, all of the planets must have been aligned, because Ken Bailey played the round of his career. Playing off a handicap of 26, Ken finished with an amazing 50 Stableford points, a clear 10 points ahead of Heath Thompson. Heath, playing off and eight handicap finished with a fine 40 points which, normally would have won the competition. The remaining scores were: Chris Oswin 6 H/C 38 pts, Dave Masoch 20 H/C 37 pts, Mark Frost 18 H/C 36 pts C/B, and Bill Stonhill 18 H/C 36 pts C/B. Ball winners: Carol Bailey 36 pts, Theo Heuperman 35 pts C/B, Cameron Wood 35 pts, Rod Brown 35 pts C/B, Gary Weston 35 pts, Bro Bush 34 pts C/B John O’Shea 34 pts C/B and Darren Wood 34 pts. NTPs - 3rd: Greg Dawson, 6th: Angus Murrells, 11th: Chris Oswin and 16th: Mark Frost. The Bright Golf Guru question of the week: How often are the chances of golfers finishing with 50 Stableford points? Once in a blue moon.