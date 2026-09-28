Golf results

MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB Saturday 26 September BWS Myrtleford Stableford & Super 6 AMCR 71 AWCR 74 A Grade Winner: Damien Rossato (9) 39 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Dylan Pool (2) 36 pts. B Grade Winner: Brian Caldwell (17) 41 pts c/b. B Grade Runner Up: Tee Dawson (33) 41 pts. Super 6 Winner: Brian Caldwell (17) 15 pts. Super 6 Runner Up: Tee Dawson (33) 14 pts c/b. Ball Winners: J Martin 38, K Rossato 36, W Rowney 36, G Wallace 35, C Rowney 35, D Matthews 34 c/b. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Chris Rowney, 4th 2nd Shot: Damien Rossato, 8th: Chris Rowney, 14th: James McPherson, 14th: Craig Piazza. Raffle Winner: Tee Dawson Matthews Cleaning Award: Robert Curphry 12 pts. Thursday 24 September Ian O'May Shield Grand Final - BWS Myrtleford - Stableford - AWCR 74 Winner: Judith Murray (51) 41pts. Runner Up: Kerry Chapman (36) 39pts. Ball: Kerry Newton 36pts, Denise O'Donohue 34pts, Sarah Deas 33c/b. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: K Newton, 14th: K Newton, 16th: Judith Murray. Ian O'May Shield Final: Marnie Broz v Lyn Dwyer - Winner - Marnie 2/1. Wednesday 23 September BWS Myrtleford Stableford AMCR 71 A Grade Winner: Spider Hancock (14) 38 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Brad Carroll (6) 37 pts. B Grade Winner: Colin Walker (29) 35 pts c/b. B Grade Runner Up: Tristan Purss (9) 34 pts. Ball Winners: T Purss 36, J Martin 35, I Wales 35, P Balchin 34. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Jason Silis, 4th 2nd Shot: Ian Wales, 8th: David Cummins, 14th Shot: Kevin Kennedy, 16th: Colin Walker. Tuesday 22 September Ian O'May Shield Semi Final - BWS Myrtleford - Stableford - AWCR 74 Winner: Liz Orton (15) 38pts. Runner Up: Kerry Newton (20) 35pts. Ball Winners: Carolyn Prowse 34c/b, K Chapman 34pts, Wendy Caldwell 33pts. 9 Hole Winner: S Kelly 16pts. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: K Newton, 14th: K Chapman. Ian O'May Shield 1 v 4: Marnie Broz v Barb Welch - Winner - Marnie 1up. Ian O'May Shield 2 v 3: Helen Mummery v Lyn Dwyer - Winner - Lyn 3/1. MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB The Monday League on the 21st was won by Victor Selway with 36 points from Tony Campen with 35 points. The ladies played a 4BBB Stableford game on Wednesday 23 September over the Front 9 holes which was won by Ruth Rynehart/Gayle Jennings with 23 points from Liz Harvey/Jooyon Kang-Redmond with 22 points. NTP second shot on the seventh was Gayle Jennings. The men played the front nine on Wednesday 23 September which was won by Andrew Greenfield with 20 points on a countback from Al Randell. Peter Dilley, Ivan Mock & Peter Johns all had 18 points to round out the podium. NTP on the seventh was Peter Dilley, and Richard Wilson was closest on the ninth. Friday 25 September - Grand Final 4Ball Ambrose. A field of nine groups of four, and a group of three came out to play. The group of three - Fred Gerardson, Ben Ritson and Josh Crawford - showed us all how to do it with nine birdies and an Eagle (first hole) to score a net 54.5. Next best with net 57 was Rick Biesboer, Karen and David Etherton, and Roger Church, with seven birdies and an Eagle on the 14th. NTP on the seventh was Keith Archibald, the ninth and 17th was Victor Selway, and the 18th was Rick Biesboer - all received some money for their efforts. Novelty prizes - Women’s longest drive, 14th: Anne Archibald. Men’s longest drive, 14th: Victor Selway. Nearest to the point, 8th: Anne Archibald. The men played off the yellow tees on Saturday 26 September which was won by Peter Hertzog with 40 points from four men with 37 points: Dave Etherton, Andrew Greenfield, Allan Retallick and Trevor English. NTP on the seventh was Victor Selway, the ninth was Trevor English, and 17th along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office was Mark Redmond, who also took home the money on the 18th. The ladies played the front nine on Saturday 26 September which was won by Anna Lockett, on her first outing with the girls, with 22 points from Ruth Rynehart with 21 points. NTP, second shot on the seventh, was Carol Bartholomew. BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB It’s that time of year when the grass is beginning to grow and the fairways are drying out, and that means, the scores will improve, and that was the case last week at Bright. Sunday 20 September, all gender Stableford competition, winners and grinners as follows. Mark Stephenson had a ‘blinder’ playing off an eight handicap, 41 points including six birdies, while Luke Savage managed 21 H/C 36 pts. Ball winners: Phil Jessen 33pts, Rod Brown 31pts C/B. NTPs - 3rd: Steve Lausberg, 6th: Liam Baxter, 11th: Phil Jessen, 16th: Rod Brown. Monday 21 September, Veteran’s Stroke competition. Winners: Alan Poyner 29 H/C nett 69 C/B, Fran Bentley 34 H/C nett 69. Ball winners: Andrew Robertson nett 71, Ray Borschmann nett 74 C/B. Wednesday 23 September, Ladies’ Stableford competition. Winners: Bernie Wickes 12 H/C 41 pts, Karen Ertherton 24 H/C 35 pts. Ball winners: Dianne Anders 33 pts and Robyn Poyner 32 pts. NTPs - 3rd and 6th: Bernie Wickes, 11th: Dianne Anders, 16th: Robyn McGrath. Thursday 24 September, Men’s Stableford competition. A great field of 72 golfers teed off. Results: Buffalo Bill Kelty 23 H/C 41 pts, Brendan Cudmore 16 H/C 40 pts C/B, Dave Masoch 19 H/C 40 pts, Gavin Hunt 12 H/C 39 pts C/B, Ben Douthie 14 H/C 39 pts, Graham Barrow 20 H/C 38 pts C/B, Phill O’Neill 7H/C 38 pts C/B, Craig Thompson 14 H/C 38 pts and Brad Melville 13 H/C 37 pts. Ball winners: Matt Niedra 37 pts C/B, Ross Heydon 37 pts C/B, Angus Murrells 37 pts C/B, Sam Hall 37 pts, Jackson Clarke 36 pts C/B, Riley Bacon 36 pts C/B, Doug Badrock 36 pts C/B, Graham McElvenny 36 pts C/B and Duane Schliebs 36 pts. NTPs - 3rd: Darcy Martin, 6th: Matt Grossman, 11th: Doug Badrock, 16th: Tristan Armstrong. Friday 25 September, Ladies’ 9-hole Stableford competition. A total of eight ladies competed including three who were putting in cards for their handicaps. Winner was Jan Bird 21pts and the runner up was Heather Thompson with 20pts. Saturday 26 September was Grand Final Day, so most of the field took the opportunity to hit off so they could enjoy the game later in the afternoon. It’s sometimes the case when the last group of the day produce some of the best scores and on Saturday, and this was indeed the case. In the last group, John Forbes found some unexpected form and finished with a wonderful 42pts off a handicap of 22. The rundown for the rest of the 57 golfers were as follows: Robyn Poyner 26 H/C 41 pts, and playing alongside John Forbes, Denis Hayes 29 H/C 40 pts, Craig Williamson 6 H/C 39pts, Theo Heuperman 16 H/C 38 pts C/B. Ball winners: Angus Murrells 38 pts, Buffalo Bill Kelty 37 pts C/B, Phil Jessen 37 pts, Lee Anderson 36 pts C/B, Nick Moschis 36 pts. NTPs - 3rd: Phil Jessen, 6th: Phillip O’Neill, 11th: Leon Burstin, 16th: Adrian Burgiel. The NAGA went to Barney Neville with 20 points. The Bright Golf Guru, thought of the week: should the AFL change the day of the Grand Final to a Sunday, so that golf on a Saturday will not be affected?