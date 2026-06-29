MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday 27 June

MGR Solicitors Stableford & Super 6 AMCR 71 AWCR 74

A Grade Winner: Jason Silis (14) 34 pts. A Grade Runner Up: David Jackson (12) 33 pts.

B Grade Winner: Gordon Wallace (18) 38 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Bill Love (17) 35 pts.

Super 6 Winner: Phil Balchin (21) 13 pts. Super 6 Runner Up: Bill Love (17) 11 pts c/b.

Ball Winners: T Dawson 33, P Balchin 32, D Rowe 32, C Piazza 32, A Loftus 31, P Evans 31.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Spider Hancock, 4th 2nd Shot: Gordon Wallace, 8th: Ian Wales, 14th: Brad Carroll, 16th: David Rowe.

Raffle Winner: George Browne.

Matthews Cleaning Award: Adrian Haddock 21 pts c/b.

Thursday 25 June

MGR Solicitors Stableford - AWCR 74 & AMCR 71

Winner: Denise O'Donohue (33) 36pts. Runner Up: Marg Curtis (19) 35pts.

Ball Winners: Vanessa Ivone, Heather Street, Jan Roseby.

Foodworks NTPs - 8th: Lucia DaPos.

Winner, 9 Hole: Helen Mummery.

Wednesday 24 June

MGR Solicitors Stableford AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Ian Wales (10) 34 pts c/b. A Grade Runner Up: Matt Mulkeen (13) 34 pts.

B Grade Winner: Phil Balchin (23) 38 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Bill O'Donohue (23) 33 pts.

Ball Winners: T Purss 33, S Piddington 29, B Bynon 29, G Black 28.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Stephen Piddington, 4th 2nd Shot: Matt Mulkeenn, 14th: Phil Balchin.

Tuesday 23 June

MGR Solicitors Stableford - AWCR 74 & AMCR 71

Winner: Angela Bishop (20) 36pts. Runner Up: Marg Curtis (19) 32pts.

Ball Winners: Angela O'Shaughnessy, Marnie Broz, Denise O'Donohue.

Foodworks NTPs - 8th: Liz Orton, 14th: Denise O'Donohue, 16th: Marnie Broz.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

The Monday League on 22 June was won by Victor Selway with 29 points, and runners-up were Trevor English and Neil Tappe with 28 points each.

The ladies played their par three course, including the 17th and 18th, on Wednesday 24 June.

Ann Bellingham was the winner with 21 points from Ute Svoboda with 18 points.

NTP second shot on seventh was Ann Bellingham.

The ladies played the front nine on Saturday 27 June which was won by Jooyon Kang-Redmond.

NTP second shot on the seventh was Jooyon Kang-Redmond.

The men played the back nine on Wednesday 24 June which was won by Mark Jacobson with 19 points from Andrew Cook with 18 points.

Andrew Greenfield and Trevor English, with 17 points, were handed a ball each for their efforts.

NTP on the 17th was, new member West Mcdonald playing his first comp.

The 18th was Allan Retallick.

The men played a par comp on Saturday 27 June which was won by Keith Archibald with a square result from Andrew Greenfield, Roger Church and Al Randell, all with -1.

Trevor English and Victor Selway, both with -2, were next on the podium.

NTP on the seventh was the club, the ninth and 17th, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office for the 17th, was Stephen Short, while the money on the 18th was handed to Keith Archibald.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

To quote the famous American professional golfer, Bobby Jones, “Golf is the closest game to the game we call life. You get bad breaks from good shots, you get good breaks from bad shots - but you must play the ball where it lies.”

And so, let’s see how the golfers went last week at Bright after the wet weather.

Sunday 21 June, all gender Stableford competition.

Winner: Zorro Zwiersen 16 H/C 36 pts. Runner up: Theo Heuperman 16 H/C 33 pts.

Ball winners: Riley Bacon 32 pts and Adam Benincasa 29 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Riley Bacon, 6th: Zorro Zwiersen, 11th: Zorro Zwiersen, 16th: Theo Heuperman.

Monday 22 June, Veteran’s Stableford competition.

Winners: Heather Thompson 21 H/C 37 pts C/B, Greg Dawson 16 H/C 37 pts.

Ball winners: Andrew Robertson 34 pts, Joel Matthews 33 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Greg Dawson, 6th: Greg Dawson, 11th: Robert Taylor, 16th: Andrew Robertson.

Wednesday 24 June, Ladies Stroke competition.

Winner: Robyn McGrath 20 H/C nett 72. Runner up: Noreen Treyvaud 33 H/C nett 76.

Ball winners: Elizabeth Barker nett 77 C/B and Tina Cook nett 77.

NTPs - 3rd: Noreen Treyvaud, 6th: Robyn McGrath, 11th: Bernie Wickes, 16th: Bernie Wickes.

Thursday 25 June, Men’s Stableford competition.

A field of 35 golfers teed off and here are the winners and grinners.

Winners: Peter Dredge 23 H/C 39 pts, Tristian Armstrong 14 H/C 37 pts, Cameron Wickes 1 H/C 36 pts, Heath Thompson 6 H/C 35 pts C/B.

Ball winners: Andrew Robertson 35 pts, Jake Woods 34 pts C/B, Robert Davey 34 pts C/B, Gary Weston 34 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Jake Woods, 6th: Lucas Dredge, 11th: Graham Barrow, 16th: Craig Thompson.

The winner of the chicken was Craig Thompson with 20 points. The NAGA of the day went to the captain Phil Jessen with a meagre 25 pts on a countback.

Friday 26 June, 9-hole two-person Ambrose competition.

Winners: John Ruddock and Julie Turner nett 35.75. Runners up: Sarah Williamson and Heather Thompson nett 36.5.

NTPs - 6th: Jan Bird.

Saturday 27 June, all gender Stableford competition.

A field of 60 golfers teed off and the winning group of five included three ladies.

Winners: Carol Burgess 14 H/C 38 pts C/B, Tina Cook 12 H/C 38 pts, Andrew Quenby 28 H/C 37 pts, Christine O’Shea 31 H/C 36 pts C/B and Paul Duff 18 H/C 36 pts.

Ball winners: Rod Brown 34 pts C/B, Gavin Hunt 34 pts, Matt Dean 34 pts, Frog Thompson 33 pts, Adam Benincasa 33 pts, Anne Quenby 33 pts and Mo O’Shea 32 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Cameron Wickes, 6th: Greg Lee-Conway, 11th: Troy Stevens, 16th: Gavin Hunt.

The Member’s Draw went to Nick Aloizos for the second time in three weeks.

The Bright Golf Guru question of the week: what’s the difference between a Link course and the Bright golf course?

A links course is traditionally built on sandy coastal terrain featuring natural sand dunes, firm and fast fairways, and a distinct lack of trees, while at Bright, too many trees, no bunkers, and in winter, hardly any roll whatsoever. Where would you prefer to play?