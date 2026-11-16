MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB Saturday 14 November Fletchers Cleaning Supplies Club Championships 2nd Round Stroke & Super 6 AMCR 71 A Grade Winner: Ian Wales (9) 78/69. A Grade Runner Up: Chris Rowney (10) 80/70. B Grade Winner: Tee Dawson (31) 101/70. B Grade Runner Up: Andrew Loftus (17) 88/71 c/b. Super 6 Winner: Paul Tanner (20) 18 nett c/b. Super 6 Runner Up: Jason Silis (10) 18 nett. Ball Winners: D Matthews 70, B Piazza 71, P Cowman 71, A Corcoran 72, P Stewart 72, B Caldwell 73, J Costello 74, J Silis 74 c/b. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Paul Tanner, 4th 2nd Shot: Andrew Loftus, 8th: David Jackson, 14th: Brad Piazza, 16th: Ian Wales. Raffle Winner: Tristan Purss. Matthews Cleaning Award: Robert Wheeler 90 Nett. Club Championships Round 1 - A Grade: A Corcoran 160, J Silis 161, T Purss 164. B Grade: D Jackson 175, B Caldwell 176, A Loftus 176. C Grade: C Shewell 189, G Sims 192, T Batt 193. Handicap: J Silis 139, A Loftus 142, A Corcoran 143. Thursday 12 November Julie Phillips Championships Rd2 - Fletcher supplies - Stableford - AWCR 74 Winner, Julie Phillips Championships Rd2: Denise O'Donohue (33) and Kerry Newton (20) 53pts. Runner Up, Julie Phillips Championships Rd2: Lyn Dwyer and Sarah Deas 46pts. Ball: Victoria Sims and Helen Mummery 45pts, Faye McLees and Suzette Kelly 42pts. Foodworks NTPs - 2nd/4th: Jan Roseby, 8th: Helen Mummery, 14th: Wendy Caldwell, 16th: Victoria Sims. Wednesday 11 November Fletchers Cleaning Supplies Stableford AMCR 71 A Grade Winner: David Jackson (14) 39 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Jim Martin (16) 36 pts. B Grade Winner: Bill O'Donohue (23) 38 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Trout Batt (23) 35 pts c/b. Ball Winners: B Caldwell 35, T Chapman 35, J Piddington 34, D Cummins 34, W Rowney 33 c/b. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Paul Tanner, 4th 2nd Shot: Dylan Pool, 8th: Jason Silis, 14th: Jim Martin, 16th: Brian Caldwell. Tuesday 10 November Drummond Golf November Monthly Medal - Fletcher supplies - Stroke - AWCR 74 Drummond Golf Monthly Medal: Denise O'Donohue 102/68. A Grade Winner: Marnie Broz 89/69. A Grade Runner Up: Lizzie Orton 85/71. B Grade Winner: Denise O'Donohue 102/68. B Grade Runner Up: Faye McLees 101/69. Ball: K Chapman 105/70, H Street 107/71c/b, A Hazeldine 106/72c/b, Kerry Newton 92/72. Foodworks NTPs - 1st: V Sims, 8th: Wendy Caldwell, 14th: Linda Loftus, 16th: Marnie Broz. Putting: K Chapman and H Street 26putts. MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB The Monday League on November 9 was won by Ooz Lockett with 36 points on a countback from Michael Bartholomew. The men played the back nine on Wednesday 11 November which was won by Ross Rynehart with 24 points from Anna Lockett with 21 points. NTPs on the 17th and the 18th was Ross Rynehart. The ladies held their Annual Tournament on Wednesday 11 November which was attended by 41 players from all over the North East. Sheree Coghill, from Jubilee GC, won the event with 36 points on a countback from Jan Lang, from Howlong Country GC. Wendy Hogan and Wendy Elliss, both from Jubilee GC, were next in with 35 points apiece. The ladies played a Stableford round on Saturday 14 November which was won by Anna Lockett with 48 points from Ruth Rynehart with 41 points. NTP, second shot on the seventh, was Anna Lockett. The men played the Men's Foursomes Honour Board event on Saturday 14 November which was won by Al Randell and Rod McMahon (pictured) with a net 64 from Peter Hertzog and David Drew with a net 74. NTP on the seventh and the nineth was Macca Deans, the 17th was Andrew Greenfield, while the club kept the money on the 18th. BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB Have any of our fellow golfers wondered why their handicaps seem to increase as they get older? Is it because time does catch up with us all, and this reflects our skill, or just the natural progression of things in general? Maybe all of the above, but let’s see how the golfers from Bright went last week. Monday 9 November, Veteran’s Par competition. Winner: Charles White 17 H/C +4. Ball winners: Marg Curtis +2 and Penny White 0. Nearest the pins, 3rd and 6th Marg Curtis and 11th Graham Barrow. Wednesday 11 November, Ladies Stableford competition. Winner: Venessa Ivone (Myrtleford Golf Club) 41 pts. Ball winners: Carol Bailey 41 pts and Michelle Barker 40 pts. NTPs - 3rd: Michelle Barker, 6th: Carol Bailey, 11th: Michelle Barker. Wednesday 11 November, Chicken Run. Winner: Lauren Velicki 23 pts. Ball winners: Hamish McPhee 22 pts and Tyler Thomason 21 pts. Thursday 12 November, Men’s Stableford competition. A field of 57 players competed, and the outstanding winner was Heath Thompson, 6 H/C 42 pts and he did par the course. Next were Daniel Sgambelloni 18 H/C 40 pts, Andrew Robertson 8 H/C 39 pts C/B and Troy Stevens, 13 H/C 39 pts. Ball winners: Glenn O’Connell 38 pts C/B, Dan Neville 38 pts, Peter Dredge 37 pts and Frog Thompson 36 pts C/B. NTPs - 3rd: Greg Schnick, 6th: Mark Leman, 11th: Heath Thompson, 16th: Riley Bacon. The NAGA went to Rod Pack with 24 pts but did appreciate his Ouyen Tennis club glass. The chicken winner was Heath Thompson with 22 pts. Friday 13 November 9-hole competition. Winner: Janine Andrews 26 pts. Second place: Suzette Heydon 24 pts. Ball winners: Vivian Anderson 24 pts and Gina Losch 22 pts. NTPs - 11th: Janine Andrews. Saturday 14 November, open all golfers, Stableford competition. A field of 47 players teed off and eight golfers played under their handicaps. Winners: Peter Dredge 20 H/C 39 pts C/B, Beverley Everett 33 H/C 39 pts, Ken Bailey 22 H/C 38 pts C/B, Riley Bacon 1 H/C 38 pts C/B (wow), Lauren Velicki 21 H/C 38 pts. Ball winners: Greg Allen 37 pts C/B, Andrew Darby 37 pts C/B, Rod Brown 37 pts, Elliot Baliey 37 pts, Clare Morgan 36 pts and Denis Hayes 35 pts C/B. The secret six went to Elliot Bailey with 15 pts, and he was delighted to take home the Alpine Gourmet Butchers $100 meat tray. The NAGA of the competition went to the club’s captain, Phil Jessen, with a reasonable 24 points. The Bright Golf Guru quote of the week, “I actually keep and extra 7 iron in my bag, because you never know when one is accidently end up in the bottom of the pond on the 9th” – anon.