Glory for youngest Panthers, other grades close in on premierships

Under 12 The Porepunkah Panthers and Albury Bears put on a baseball exhibition of teamwork and baseball skills in the grand final played on Sunday. In a four innings thriller, it was the Bears who took an early lead and Porepunkah who fought back to take the win, 17-14. The first innings had the Panthers leadoff batter Byron Smith and Archer Harris both hitting safely to centrefield to get on base. Porepunkah’s Billy Scorsese then had a critical at bat and with a safe hit scored three runs for the Panthers, with the Panthers scoring five runs for the innings. The Albury Bears responded by also scoring five runs, and the second innings had Porepunkah scoring one run, but the Bears then took the lead by scoring five. Down 10-6 going into the top of the third innings, the Panthers once again found the bat and rallied. Leadoff batter Rylan McCormack smashing a double bagger, followed by Byron Smith, Archer Harris and Nick Giuliano and Zoe Caswell who all had their second safe hits of the day. Leading by two runs with the Bears still to bat, it was up to the Panthers to show clean glove work, allowing the Albury Bears just two runs. With the game tied 12-12 going into the last innings it was Porepunkah who refused to let up, with the team coming together to help Porepunkah score five runs for the innings To win the match Porepunkah needed the three outs fielding, and when the first three Albury Bears batters hit double base hits, the Panthers needed something special to happen. Porepunkah then had a double play with third base Sophie Giuliano taking a fantastic catch then throwing to second base, who threw to first base to get the runner out who hadn’t ‘tagged up’. This play turned the game, with the third out coming from pitcher Archer Harris who fielded a sharp hit ball and threw the batter out at first base. MVP for the final was Porepunkah’s Jimmi ‘Rocket’ Jagger. The club wishes to thank head coach Jarrod Smith leading the way in junior development, as well as assistant coaches Paul Meddings, Andrew Smith and Josh Harris, who have also been great role models and helping base coach when needed throughout the season. C grade The Porepunkah Panthers C grade came up against Wangaratta Rangers Black at Targoora Park in Sunday’s semi-final, with a place in the grand final up for grabs. In the top of the first, Panthers leadoff batter Jarrod McCormack did his job and got on base via a walk - Victoria Schmidt then stepped to the plate and proceeded to smash the ball into rightfield to bring in Jarrod and put the Panthers on the board, but some sharp pitching from the Rangers sat the next couple of batters down. Wade Pronk stepped onto the bump first for Porepunkah, and the left-handed hurler took a little while to settle in, however when on target, proved a handful for the Rangers, allowing two hits and five runs. Trailing by four runs, the Panthers rallied in the second, starting with lead off Peter Alexander hitting a clean single to 3rd and being an RBI for Booth. Jarrod and Fabian then capitalized on a couple of fielding errors to cross the plate and close the gap in the score to one run. Supercoach James 'Jimbo' Rogers, brought in Paige Anders in relief - the righty was immediately backed up in the field, with first baseman Geordie McEwan fielding truly for an unassisted put out and then combining with third baseman Brown, who smoothly fielded a groundball and threw accurately across the diamond. The Panthers kept the Rangers scoreless and went into the third innings with momentum. McCormack branded one over the left fielder’s head for a massive three base hit, bringing in McEwan, Anders and Giuliano. Randy Skippen didn't want to miss out, so proceeded to get himself an RBI, bringing in Vic with a single into right field. Browny then getting home on a passed ball, finishing the innings with the maximum of seven runs being scored by the Panthers and put the score at 11-5 their way. Porepunkah will have the C grade and B grade grand final this Sunday at the Wangaratta Baseball complex, with C grade starting at 10.30am and B grade at 12.00pm.