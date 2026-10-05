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Free outdoor fitness equipment classes coming to Bright

<p>FREE CLASSES: The outdoor fitness equipment behind the Bright Community Centre, adjacent to Railway Avenue, will be the focus of sessions kicking off this month. </p>\\n
<p>FREE CLASSES: The outdoor fitness equipment behind the Bright Community Centre, adjacent to Railway Avenue, will be the focus of sessions kicking off this month. </p>\\n

FREE CLASSES: The outdoor fitness equipment behind the Bright Community Centre, adjacent to Railway Avenue, will be the focus of sessions kicking off this month.

Alpine Health and Gateway Health team up for community wellbeing.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
October 5, 2026 • 01:00

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