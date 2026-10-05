Free outdoor fitness equipment classes coming to Bright

Alpine Shire residents are invited to move and connect with others at free outdoor fitness equipment classes kicking off in Bright this October. The classes will use public equipment installed earlier this year by Rotary Club of Bright in partnership with Alpine Shire Council. Active Alpine Group, a partnership between Alpine Health and Gateway Health, will host the free sessions at the outdoor fitness equipment behind the Bright Community Centre, adjacent to Railway Avenue. Gateway Health's health promotion coordinator Sarah Nevin said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to prevention and community wellbeing. “These classes are suitable for a range of ages and fitness levels and are a great way to move more while having fun,” she said. "Opportunities like this can also support healthy ageing, mental wellbeing, and the prevention of chronic disease." Alpine Health's health promotion officer Monique Hillenaar said the sessions will help to build confidence in using the outdoor fitness equipment while connecting people through movement, which are some key ingredients for health and wellbeing. Participants are also encouraged to go for a coffee afterwards to further strengthen connection with fellow participants, enabling them to continue meeting with one another after the classes finish. The free classes will run on Mondays from 9am to 10am on 26 October; 9, 16, 23 and 30 November; and 7 December. Places are limited, so people need to register with Sarah Nevin (phone 0437 032 787) at sarah.nevin@gatewayhealth.org.au