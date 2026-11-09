Social media
Home page>News>Free Mt Beauty concert t...
News

Free Mt Beauty concert to be full of the classics

<p>CLASSY CLARINETS: Abramo Peghini (left) and Nola Skey will produce sweet sounds for the Mount Beauty & District Community Band\\u2019s end of year concert on 21 November.</p>\\n
<p>CLASSY CLARINETS: Abramo Peghini (left) and Nola Skey will produce sweet sounds for the Mount Beauty & District Community Band\\u2019s end of year concert on 21 November.</p>\\n

CLASSY CLARINETS: Abramo Peghini (left) and Nola Skey will produce sweet sounds for the Mount Beauty & District Community Band’s end of year concert on 21 November.

Join Mount Beauty and District Community Band at Mount Beauty Community Centre.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
November 9, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Prosecco continues climb in popularity

Prosecco continues climb in popularity
Prosecco continues climb in popularity
News

Community rallies behind Helen Haines with orange heartfelt display in Myrtleford

Community rallies behind Helen Haines with orange heartfelt display in Myrtleford
Community rallies behind Helen Haines with orange heartfelt display in Myrtleford
News

Art set to come alive at this year's Bright student showcase

Art set to come alive at this year's Bright student showcase
Art set to come alive at this year's Bright student showcase
Digital Editions

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026
Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026