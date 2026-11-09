Free Mt Beauty concert to be full of the classics

You’ll be ‘Bach-ing’ mad if you miss the Mount Beauty and District Community Band’s Classical Music Concert on Saturday 21 November, starting at 7.30 pm at the Mount Beauty Community Centre. Musical director Glenn Ramage, with conductors Abramo Peghini and Conrad Forrer and more than 30 musicians, will present a program of firm favourites, including The Rite of Spring, Symphony No. 9, Viva Verdi, the William Tell Overture, and Sinfonia. If you like your music uplifting and dynamic, this is the concert for you. Entry is free.