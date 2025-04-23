COMMUNITY members across Alpine Shire can dispose of their green waste for free at the Mount Beauty, Myrtleford and Porepunkah transfer stations during the first weekend of May.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said this is an opportune time for people to look after their properties and remove excess debris from trees, shrubs and other plants in their gardens before winter.

"While bushfire season may be behind us, it is important that we keep on top of our gardens so as to be prepared for any emergency, including storms and heavy rains," she said.

"Taking the time now to prune shrubs, remove summer annuals, and clean out gutters will help you during winter and well into spring as we enter bushfire season again later this year."

Residents and ratepayers can dispose of their green waste for free at:

- Mount Beauty Transfer Station in Maddisons Lane, Mt Beauty between 10am – 2pm on Saturday, 3 May and Sunday, 4 May;

- Myrtleford Transfer Station in Morrisons Lane, Myrtleford between 10am – 3pm on Saturday, 3 May and Sunday, 4 May; and

- Porepunkah Transfer Station, off Roberts Creek Road, Porepunkah between 10am – 2pm on Saturday, 3 May and Sunday, 4 May.

There is a maximum limit of two cubic metres per customer, per day, and all green waste must be clean, free of wire and contaminants.

Branches must be 200mm in diameter or less and no stumps will be accepted.

For more information head to https://www.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/residents-ratepayers/waste-recycling/transfer-stations