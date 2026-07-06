Applications are now open for seasonal and ongoing forest firefighter roles across Victoria.

Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMVic) is recruiting entry-level forest firefighter positions across Victoria for the upcoming bushfire season.

Both ongoing and seasonal roles are available.

FFMVic chief fire officer, Chris Hardman, said seasonal firefighters boost Victoria’s firefighting capacity in the lead-up to summer and during the peak fire season.

“New recruits train and work alongside our permanent firefighters, responding to bushfires to keep communities safer this summer,” Mr Hardman said.

“They will be part of a team of close to 1800 frontline personnel and 1200 accredited incident management staff this bushfire season.

“These are fantastic jobs doing practical work, right at the frontline of protecting communities and the environment.”

FFMVic firefighters responded to more than 900 bushfires across the state last summer and delivered priority planned burns which will help reduce the impact of future bushfires.

Mr Hardman said seasonal firefighter roles provide rewarding career opportunities for those with a passion for the outdoors, learning new skills and making a difference.

“In addition to responding to bushfires and helping to deliver planned burns, seasonal firefighters also undertake pest and weed control works, and maintain recreational reserves, fuel breaks and forest roads,” he said.

“We want a diverse pool of people applying for our jobs.

"We want our crews to reflect the communities they serve and to have a range of skills and experiences.”