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What's On Around the Hilltops

<p>Boorowa Irish Woolfest</p>\\n
<p>Boorowa Irish Woolfest</p>\\n

Boorowa Irish Woolfest

A busy October Long Weekend is coming up around the Hilltops
September 30, 2026 • 02:00

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