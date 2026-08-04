The Mount Beauty Market continues to grow, with increasing stallholder numbers and visitor attendance reinforcing its place as one of the oldest community markets in Victoria.

Run entirely by a dedicated committee of seven local volunteers, the market has undergone a revitalisation since the committee took over in late 2025.

A renewed focus on supporting local makers, growers, artists and small businesses has seen a steady influx of new stallholders, while maintaining the friendly community atmosphere the market has been long known for.

“It’s been wonderful to see so many new faces joining our regular stallholders each month,” said committee president Roslyn Bloomer.

“The market is becoming a real destination for both locals and visitors, while still keeping that welcoming community feel.”

The committee was also delighted to recently receive support through an Alpine Shire Council Community Grant, which will help fund live entertainment at future markets, enhancing the visitor experience and supporting local musicians.

Looking ahead the committee is excited to collaborate with Mountain Monk for a market on Saturday 3 October which will coincide with Mountain Monk's Oktoberfest celebrations next door.

The partnership is expected to create a fantastic day out for locals and visitors alike, with the two events complementing one another and encouraging people to spend the day in Mount Beauty.

The next market will be held on Saturday 6 September in Hydro Park.

New stallholders are always welcome.

Find more information at www.mountbeautymarket.com