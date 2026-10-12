‘Get Fire Ready’ events are helping residents throughout the Alpine Shire prepare themselves and their properties for the upcoming fire season.

Ovens Eurobin, Buffalo Creek and Gapsted CFA brigades held events over the weekend, where community members were able to discuss with volunteers practical steps to help protect their homes, families and properties.

Bright, Myrtleford, Harrietville, Mt Hotham and Falls Creek brigades have similar events scheduled this month where members of the public can speak directly with CFA volunteers about their local fire risks, creating or updating a fire plan, preparing their property before summer, and setting up the VicEmergency app and watch zones.

CFA deputy chief officer North East Region, Gavin Thompson, is encouraging the local community to come along, have a chat with local volunteers and learn how a few simple actions now can help them feel more prepared and confident ahead of summer.

“We want people to understand the fire risk that exists in their area and what they can do now to be better prepared before the fire season,” Gavin said.

“The AFAC Spring Outlook indicated Victoria could face a warm spring outlook, and we expect the weather to build with hotter temperatures - drying out the grass that is currently flourishing from the recent rain.

“The Get Fire Ready events are about helping local residents take action now to become better prepared – around both their property and amongst their family.

“Having a plan and preparing early can make a significant difference during an emergency.

"Taking a few simple steps now rather than waiting until an elevated fire danger day is the perfect start.

“We’re always here to help, and these Get Fire Ready events are a great way to have that open discussion with our local community."

CFA manager community safety, Darren Viney, said brigades are eager to connect with their local community.

“We’re really proud of our community engagement across the region, and our brigades are keen to chat to their residents at any opportunity,” he said.

“Brigades will be opening their station doors, providing information, and displaying large maps of their local brigade area to show everyone the risk areas to be aware of.”

Residents are encouraged to create or update their bushfire plan, prepare their property, download the VicEmergency app and set up watch zones for locations important to them.

GET FIRE READY EVENTS ACROSS ALPINE SHIRE

Bright Market: Saturday 17 October, 8.30am - 12.30pm. Bright brigade members will be a the market in Howitt Park and are happy to chat about bushfire preparedness including property preparation, bushfire planning, downloading and setting watch zones on the VicEmergency app. Kids activities available.

• Myrtleford Show: Saturday 24 October, 9am - 2pm. Myrtleford CFA volunteers will be at the show providing advice on preparing for bush or grass fires. There will be Get Fire Ready resource bag give aways with information on property preparation, your guide to survival and more. Children’s activities include photo opportunity for your kids in wild fire uniforms, explore the components of a fire truck with a firefighter, ride a kids fire truck, hold a live water hose and try to put out a miniature house fire.

• Bright CFA: Saturday 24 October, 9.30am - 12.30pm. Open day and Get Fire Ready event at fire station in Churchill Avenue, with activities including sausage sizzle, exploring fire trucks, give away children’s activity pack, Get Fire Ready bag for each household and more.

• Harrietville CFA: Sunday 25 October, 10am - 12 noon. Bushfire preparedness info session at CFA shed at 210 Great Alpine Road.

• Mt Hotham-Dinner Plain CFA: Saturday 31 October, 10am - 2pm. Open day at fire station at Hotham Heights (82 Great Alpine Road) with members on hand to offer advice.

• Falls Creek CFA: Saturday 31 October, 10am - 2pm. Open day at Falls Creek fire station on Bogong High Plains Road with members on hand to offer advice.