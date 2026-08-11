Myrtleford Lions Club members were out in force on Sunday 2 August planting 11 Canadian Maples along the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail on the eastern approach to town.

Once established, the maples will offer welcome summer shade for walkers and cyclists, and their autumn colour will complement the native plantings going in nearby as part of Myrtleford Landcare's Bush Food Corridor project.

The corridor stretches roughly 1.6km along the rail trail and now features five planting locations, each paired with an original mosaic created by local artisans The Crackpots. The mosaics, affixed to rocks donated by local quarry HVP, depict edible native plants that will be growing alongside them - including midyim berry, lemon bottle brush, pigface, lilly pilly and Geraldton wax flower.

The project has been made possible through grants from Rail Trails Australia, GROW Myrtleford+ and Tourism North East with further support from Alpine Shire Councl, assisting with landscaping and mulch.

The Myrtleford Lions Club's contribution is one piece of a genuinely community-wide effort, and there's more to come.

Myrtleford Landcare's next working bee, planting the native bush food species themselves, is set for 9am on Saturday 5 September.

The public is welcome to lend a hand - check Myrtleford Landcare's Facebook page for details and weather updates.