Grand Old Dame of Victorian High Country set to serve the community once more

Mount Buffalo Chalet will officially burst back to life this week when the revamped on-site café opens to the public, as part of the ongoing revitalisation of the mountain's 'Grand Old Dame' by Belgravia Group in collaboration with owners, Parks Victoria. From tomorrow, visitors will be able to enjoy delicious food and beverages at the cafe at one of Victoria’s most scenic locations and iconic buildings. As the building’s lessee, Belgravia Outdoor Education (BOE) started using the Mount Buffalo National Park and facilities around the historic Mount Buffalo Chalet as an outdoor education centre in 2025. BOE's chief executive officer, Richard Thornton, said completion of stage one of the building's revitalisation will help bring the Mount Buffalo Chalet back to life. "The best way to preserve this building, is to use it; to create new experiences for visitors while respecting and preserving its extraordinary heritage," he said. BOE chairman, Alex Lord, said all three stages of the chalet's revitalisation are scheduled to be completed over the next nine months. "This is the first time we have had a dedicated staff on this mountain in 20 years," he said. "The café will promote local jobs, food and produce and service the community. "Some of the things on the menu include wild boar sausage roll, goat pie, mushroom pie, all from the local area and it all tastes absolutely amazing. "We had 60 people here this morning (September 17) for the official launch from Alpine Shire, Regional Development Victoria, local MPs, Wodonga Tafe, Education Institute and so on. "The key thing for us is we don't want to disrupt, we want to collaborate, complement and work with as many people as possible." Parks Victoria chief executive officer, Lee Miezis, said Parks Victoria is committed to preserving the incredible heritage icon. "Mount Buffalo is one of Victoria's oldest national parks, so this is a really special place for people to be able to enjoy," he said. "The reopening of the café is the start of the activation of this site and will really bring people back to Mount Buffalo and the chalet. "There's been lots of work done to date, much of which you don't see, in conserving the building itself." Mr Miezis said for the café, the next big project is the kitchen located on level one. "There's lots of work left to do," he said. "We've been really fortunate to partner with Belgravia, who understand the importance of the chalet and are quite [mindful of] the heritage of this place which makes it so special. "Also, I just want to acknowledge for the last 20 years our Parks Victoria rangers have been up here caring for this 'grand old lady'; our Buffalo Chalet and I thank them for the tremendous work they've done." Mr Miezis said the park is always open, but urges visitors to keep an eye on the Vic Emergency website. "We want people to come here and enjoy the outdoors and the chalet," he said. "But this is a forested environment, so make sure you're aware of what's going on, before you make the trip up." Parks Victoria regional director, Kane Weeks said reopening the café is a significant step in reactivating this iconic, heritage-listed building while ensuring it remains protected, well maintained and accessible for visitors to enjoy year-round. The Victorian and federal governments and Belgravia have provided significant investment to refurbish the historic building, conserve the façade and carry out maintenance and renewal works which support the café's reopening for hospitality purposes, as well as other BOE projects surrounding accommodation and education. “The café and outdoor education centre are helping to re-establish the chalet as an iconic destination for Victoria’s great outdoors, amid the beautiful Mount Buffalo National Park,” Minister for Environment, Jaclyn Symes said. The café will be open to the public from Thursday 24 September, from 10am until 4pm every day, through the school holidays and into summer.