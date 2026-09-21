Social media
Home page>News>Grand Old Dame of Victor...
News

Grand Old Dame of Victorian High Country set to serve the community once more

<p>CHALET CAFE OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Parks Victoria CEO Lee Miezis (left) and Belgravia Outdoor Education CEO Richard Thornton (centre) and chairman Alex Lord toured the Mount Buffalo Chalet caf\\u00E9 last Thursday and tested out its offerings ahead of it official opening to the public tomorrow. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n
<p>CHALET CAFE OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Parks Victoria CEO Lee Miezis (left) and Belgravia Outdoor Education CEO Richard Thornton (centre) and chairman Alex Lord toured the Mount Buffalo Chalet caf\\u00E9 last Thursday and tested out its offerings ahead of it official opening to the public tomorrow. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n

CHALET CAFE OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Parks Victoria CEO Lee Miezis (left) and Belgravia Outdoor Education CEO Richard Thornton (centre) and chairman Alex Lord toured the Mount Buffalo Chalet café last Thursday and tested out its offerings ahead of it official opening to the public tomorrow. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan

After 20-year hiatus, iconic Mount Buffalo Chalet re-opens café to public tomorrow.
Phoebe Morgan
September 21, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Junior Saints rise to grand final in a heartstopper

Junior Saints rise to grand final in a heartstopper
Junior Saints rise to grand final in a heartstopper
Digital Editions

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 16 September, 2026

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 16 September, 2026
Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 16 September, 2026
News

Best walking trails in the North East

Best walking trails in the North East
Best walking trails in the North East
News

Hundreds enjoyed Porepunkah People's Market

Hundreds enjoyed Porepunkah People's Market
Hundreds enjoyed Porepunkah People's Market