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Bright P-12 College athletes do town proud at Interschools Snowsports Championships

<p>TEAM EFFORT: Bright P-12 College\\'s alpine division three female team of (from left) Eleanor Chlebna, Evie Brown, Sophie Joyce-Berndt placed sixth at the Victorian Interschools and then eighth at the Australian Interschools. PHOTOS: Bright P-12 College.</p>\\n
<p>TEAM EFFORT: Bright P-12 College\\'s alpine division three female team of (from left) Eleanor Chlebna, Evie Brown, Sophie Joyce-Berndt placed sixth at the Victorian Interschools and then eighth at the Australian Interschools. PHOTOS: Bright P-12 College.</p>\\n

TEAM EFFORT: Bright P-12 College's alpine division three female team of (from left) Eleanor Chlebna, Evie Brown, Sophie Joyce-Berndt placed sixth at the Victorian Interschools and then eighth at the Australian Interschools. PHOTOS: Bright P-12 College.

Winter joy for skiers and snowboarders.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
September 21, 2026 • 02:00

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