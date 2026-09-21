Bright P-12 College athletes do town proud at Interschools Snowsports Championships

Bright P-12 College has punched well above its weight, again, at the 2026 Interschools Snowsports Championships. The championships provide an opportunity for school students of all ages and ability levels to experience competitive snowsports in alpine, snowboard and cross country disciplines, with an emphasis on fun and participation. This year more 7000 school students from almost 700 schools competed at Interschools events, with competitive divisions based on year levels at school. Bright P-12 College Interschools Snowsports co-ordinator Jodi Timbs said this winter's weather was some of the most challenging, giving student athletes plenty of resilience-building opportunities. "The Falls Creek Schools Carnival back in July gave us blizzards, the Victorian Interschools at Mount Buller in August delivered torrential rain, and the National Interschools at Perisher brought gale force winds, more torrential rain and resort closures," she said. "Despite the very challenging conditions, our students delivered in big ways." At the Victorian Interschools at Mt Buller in August, 10 athletes finished in the top 20 individual placings, with several in the top five, while seven of the college's teams placed in the top 10 in alpine, ski cross, moguls and snowboard cross events, with the ski cross division five male team placing second, getting on the podium. At the Australian Interschools at Perisher at the start of September, five athletes finished in the top 20 in their events while the college's alpine division three female team and division five male ski cross team both placed in the top 10. "What makes our athletes’ achievements so extraordinary is the fact we are a small public school and compete alongside students from some of the largest and most well-resourced private schools in the state and nation," Timbs said. "Yet, on the snow, we more than hold our own. "Our students continue to compete at the highest level and achieve results that our entire school community should take pride in. "Their success is a reminder that excellence is not defined by the size of a school or the resources it has available, but by the commitment, courage and determination of the individuals who represent it. "Against very challenging conditions and formidable competition, our student-athletes have proven that a small, regional public school can stand proudly among the very best."